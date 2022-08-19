ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Body found after boater falls overboard into Houma Canal: Coast Guard

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZKBk_0hNewe8t00

HOUMA, La. ( WGNO ) — The US Coast Guard has suspended their search for 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy, who fell into the Houma Navigation Canal Thursday evening.

The USGC Heartland division says just after 7:30 p.m., Kennedy fell overboard into the water without a lifejacket, near mile marker 21 in Terrebonne Parish. Kennedy was only wearing shorts and a button-up shirt.

“We’re NOT canceling Mardi Gras” Mayor’s empty threat to cancel Carnival causes tourism concerns

After a 24 hour search of over more than 50 square miles, Kennedy’s body was found with the help of the USCG, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fishers, and the Grand Caillou Fire Department.

“We offer our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time,” said Cmdr. Anna Hart, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans response department head.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
WWL

LSP investigating fatal Lafourche crash

LOCKPORT, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a Tuesday evening crash in Lafourche Parish that killed 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport. Police say Garcia-Lopez was traveling northbound in a 2005 GMC Canyon on Highway 1 near Norma Lane while on a curve. The GMC then began to rotate, crossed the centerline, and hit a 2016 Kia Soul traveling southbound.
LOCKPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
New Orleans, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Houma, LA
Accidents
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Accidents
WWL-AMFM

Missing man found dead near Houma

According to the United States Coast Guard, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Saturday morning, just a few hours after the Coast Guard had suspended its search.
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs man near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man Saturday from an offshore drilling platform approximately 7 miles West of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via cellphone at approximately 11:30 a.m. that a crewmember aboard an offshore drilling platform was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Boater#Overboard#Accident#The Us Coast Guard#Usgc Heartland#Carnival#Uscg#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
WWL-AMFM

Cop kills suspect in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police investigators are now investigating after a cop killed a suspect in Cut Off Tuesday. “At approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WGNO

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL

Body of 59-year-old man found in Houma Navigation Canal

HOUMA, La. — After the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search Friday for a man who went missing in the Houma Navigation Canal Thursday evening, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office located the body of 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy early Saturday morning. Coast Guard officials say rescue crews searched for...
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. ​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’

Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy