Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
classiccountry1070.com
JTM Foods to Set-Up Wichita Facility
Governor Kelly announced that JTM Foods, LLC has chosen Wichita as the new home of JJ’s Snack Pies, and has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in the ICT21 Industrial District. JTM Foods plans to hire 150 people within the next two years and invest $40 million in...
KWCH.com
Wichita NAACP concerned about election method for Wichita School Board
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a release issued Sunday, the Wichita Branch of the NAACP expressed concern about the election method of the Wichita School Board, saying it “marginalized and dilutes the voices and representation within the community.”. The NAACP says decisions that should be made in the best...
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
classiccountry1070.com
Election workers needed in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County election office is looking to recruit more election workers ahead of the November election. In general, an election worker must be at least 18 and registered to vote in Sedgwick County. There are opportunities for students between 16 and 17-years-old, but they will need to fill out a different application.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers. One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: 23 hours ago. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury...
KAKE TV
'It's the hardest decision': El Dorado daycare closes as child care staff shortages reach crisis levels
A childless classroom with walls more barren than usual and chairs tucked away. This is becoming more of a common sight at the child care center at First Baptist Church in El Dorado. Senior Pastor Jordan Friesen says “recently, we've been unable to house as many kids as we would...
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
RELATED PEOPLE
KAKE TV
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita to begin program to encourage more home building in the core area
The City of Wichita is starting a program this fall to encourage more home construction in the city’s core area. The program follows a strategy for infill housing an area that has aging homes, vacant lots and homes that need to be demolished. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton recently told the City Council that the area has had only 91 permits for new construction over a three year period. She said some neighborhoods are in decline and there are opportunities to invest.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Child Care Center Closes After 60 Years
In a letter dated Aug. 19, and sent to parents of children enrolled in the El Dorado First Baptist Church Child Care Center, the church’s advisory board announced it will be ceasing operations effective Friday, Sept. 30. “It is inconceivable that we find ourselves now in the position of...
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
classiccountry1070.com
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department
Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
classiccountry1070.com
Funeral services scheduled for state representative Gail Finney
Funeral services have been scheduled for State Representative Gail Finney of Wichita. Finney died August 20th at age 63 as she was working to recover from a kidney transplant. She had represented the 84th District in northeast Wichita since 2009. A wake will be held on Thursday, September 1st from...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson High School Teacher to be Inducted into WSU Hall of Fame
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson High School teacher, Amber Carithers, will be inducted into the Wichita State University College of Applied Studies Hall of Fame on October 21, 2022. Carithers is among eight other inductees for 2022 into the College of Applied Studies (CAS) Hall of Fame. Inductees come from...
KAKE TV
Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews respond to fire near tracks in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire near some railroad tracks in north Wichita over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 1000 block of East 26th Street North. When they got to the scene, they found a large amount of rubbage burning close to some […]
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Wichita City Council approves new housing incentive program
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a new housing incentive program that will alleviate the cost of fixing or building a home in certain areas within the city. This two-year program will allow anyone living in the designated areas to get waivers or be reimbursed when fixing or building a new home. […]
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Wichita (Kansas)
If you’re looking for exciting things to do in Wichita, Kansas, also known as the Sunflower State, you’ve come to the right place. Known for its sweeping prairies and innate natural beauty, Kansas is landlocked with only the lovely Arkansas River passing through. Wichita itself is Kansas’s largest...
Comments / 0