Lincoln, NE

York News-Times

York man gets time served for scheming to take drugs to prison

YORK – Jonathan Graham, 37, of York, has been given time served in a case where he was accused of conspiring with an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York to smuggle drugs inside the prison. Graham was sentenced this past week in York County District Court.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

12-count case reduced to one misdemeanor in drug case

YORK – Chad Tolly, 54, of Wood Lake, Nebraska, was initially charged with 12 drug-related counts in York County but this past week, his counts were reduced down to one drug-related misdemeanor. The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on...
WOOD LAKE, NE
York News-Times

Gresham man changes plea in drug, weapon case

YORK – Travis Patchin, 40, of Gresham, has pleaded no contest in a case where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Patchin was the driver of a pickup pulling a trailer when a deputy with...
GRESHAM, NE
York News-Times

Twelve charges against York man dismissed

YORK – Twelve charges against Charles Batterton, 56, of York, have been dismissed in a case that initially involved allegations regarding drugs and a deadly weapon. The case began when officers with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department served a search warrant at a property in the 3000 Block of South Lincoln Avenue.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Not guilty plea entered in cocaine, dangerous driving case

YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Charles Vrana appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court to which he was bound over on charges of third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest.
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska medical marijuana effort falls short on signatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will not appear on the November general election ballot after the efforts failed to collect enough signatures, the state's top elections official said Monday. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release that the Medical...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Bradshaw woman gets plea agreement in meth case

YORK – Shelby S. Powell, 28, of Bradshaw (whose address has also been listed as Beatrice in court documents) has taken a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving methamphetamine and criminal impersonation. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy was on regular patrol...
BRADSHAW, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly in July

Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked slightly higher in July compared with June, but it was still much lower than in July of 2021. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's July unemployment rate stood at 2%, up from 1.9% in June but down from 2.5% a year ago.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Autopsy ordered after 24-year-old Lincoln man found dead on rooftop, police say

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of a 24-year-old Lincoln man who was found dead on a store's rooftop Sunday afternoon. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. Sunday to Smoking Gun Jerky, near 48th and R streets, after a passerby who was exiting a nearby business noticed the man laying on top of the roof, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Goal of a million trees takes root

Upper Big Blue NRD – More than 51,000 trees of ETGreen’s 1 million goal take root advancing an ecosystem that provides shelter, safety, food and more to a diverse range of species. In July 2021, Executive Travel, a Lincoln-based travel management company, announced its ETGreen initiative with a...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Practice report: Nebraska finding its legs — and Blackshirts — in Dublin

DUBLIN — A hard day, followed by fresh legs and a fun day for the defense. Nebraska's football team powered through its jet lag on Tuesday — conducting a brisk practice and staying up all day instead of letting players take a nap — before going to bed around 10 p.m. Players awoke Wednesday around 8 a.m. — what would be 2 a.m. in Nebraska — better acclimated to the time change.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Business Beat -- Owens joins local real estate firm

You’ve heard this story before. Young person comes to what is now York University, graduates, moves away and then decides to come back to York to raise their family. In 2020 that is what Elise Owens and her husband Jake decided to do and Elise has recently joined the Coldwell Bankers NHS Real Estate office here in York.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Gorgeous, quirky Aviva Stadium should be hit with Nebraska fans

DUBLIN, Ireland — Husker fans who made the trip for Nebraska’s game at Aviva Stadium are in for a quirk — and a treat. The 51,700 seat park — typically used for soccer but host of Saturday’s American football game — is bathed in green. Green seats. Vibrant green grass, which the groundskeepers call a pitch. A translucent roof that glows at sunset and whose shell covers most of the spectators, including the press.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
York News-Times

Early edge: Northwestern expects new-look Nebraska to have 'schematic advantage'

Northwestern has spent an entire offseason scouting Nebraska. That analysis could change quickly Saturday. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday the Huskers on offense clearly have “a little bit of a schematic advantage” with so many unknowns ahead of the season opener. The coaching staff has not only had to break down returning Nebraska players — who helped beat the Chicago team 56-7 last season — but also a host of transfers and new assistant coaches headlined by a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
LINCOLN, NE

