Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
York News-Times
York man gets time served for scheming to take drugs to prison
YORK – Jonathan Graham, 37, of York, has been given time served in a case where he was accused of conspiring with an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York to smuggle drugs inside the prison. Graham was sentenced this past week in York County District Court.
York News-Times
12-count case reduced to one misdemeanor in drug case
YORK – Chad Tolly, 54, of Wood Lake, Nebraska, was initially charged with 12 drug-related counts in York County but this past week, his counts were reduced down to one drug-related misdemeanor. The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on...
York News-Times
Gresham man changes plea in drug, weapon case
YORK – Travis Patchin, 40, of Gresham, has pleaded no contest in a case where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Patchin was the driver of a pickup pulling a trailer when a deputy with...
York News-Times
Harvard starts study in Lincoln, Omaha looking at effect of short-term incarceration
A Nebraska nonprofit began approaching recent arrestees in Lancaster and Douglas counties this week to ask if they would participate in a new Harvard School of Law study investigating the effect of short-term incarceration on people's lives. Those who agreed had a 50-50 chance of randomly being chosen for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Twelve charges against York man dismissed
YORK – Twelve charges against Charles Batterton, 56, of York, have been dismissed in a case that initially involved allegations regarding drugs and a deadly weapon. The case began when officers with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department served a search warrant at a property in the 3000 Block of South Lincoln Avenue.
York News-Times
Not guilty plea entered in cocaine, dangerous driving case
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Charles Vrana appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court to which he was bound over on charges of third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest.
York News-Times
Nebraska medical marijuana effort falls short on signatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will not appear on the November general election ballot after the efforts failed to collect enough signatures, the state's top elections official said Monday. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release that the Medical...
York News-Times
Bradshaw woman gets plea agreement in meth case
YORK – Shelby S. Powell, 28, of Bradshaw (whose address has also been listed as Beatrice in court documents) has taken a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving methamphetamine and criminal impersonation. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy was on regular patrol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly in July
Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked slightly higher in July compared with June, but it was still much lower than in July of 2021. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's July unemployment rate stood at 2%, up from 1.9% in June but down from 2.5% a year ago.
York News-Times
Autopsy ordered after 24-year-old Lincoln man found dead on rooftop, police say
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of a 24-year-old Lincoln man who was found dead on a store's rooftop Sunday afternoon. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. Sunday to Smoking Gun Jerky, near 48th and R streets, after a passerby who was exiting a nearby business noticed the man laying on top of the roof, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
York News-Times
Goal of a million trees takes root
Upper Big Blue NRD – More than 51,000 trees of ETGreen’s 1 million goal take root advancing an ecosystem that provides shelter, safety, food and more to a diverse range of species. In July 2021, Executive Travel, a Lincoln-based travel management company, announced its ETGreen initiative with a...
York News-Times
Practice report: Nebraska finding its legs — and Blackshirts — in Dublin
DUBLIN — A hard day, followed by fresh legs and a fun day for the defense. Nebraska's football team powered through its jet lag on Tuesday — conducting a brisk practice and staying up all day instead of letting players take a nap — before going to bed around 10 p.m. Players awoke Wednesday around 8 a.m. — what would be 2 a.m. in Nebraska — better acclimated to the time change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
York News-Times
These football fans don’t have to cross the pond to see Nebraska play
Not all of the Nebraska football fans headed to Dublin have to cross the ocean; some already live there — or live nearby. The Huskers were rolling toward a national championship that year and tickets were playing hard to get — and costly if you could. But Randy...
York News-Times
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms in southeast Nebraska Wednesday, cold front Thursday
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has...
York News-Times
Business Beat -- Owens joins local real estate firm
You’ve heard this story before. Young person comes to what is now York University, graduates, moves away and then decides to come back to York to raise their family. In 2020 that is what Elise Owens and her husband Jake decided to do and Elise has recently joined the Coldwell Bankers NHS Real Estate office here in York.
York News-Times
Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
York News-Times
Gorgeous, quirky Aviva Stadium should be hit with Nebraska fans
DUBLIN, Ireland — Husker fans who made the trip for Nebraska’s game at Aviva Stadium are in for a quirk — and a treat. The 51,700 seat park — typically used for soccer but host of Saturday’s American football game — is bathed in green. Green seats. Vibrant green grass, which the groundskeepers call a pitch. A translucent roof that glows at sunset and whose shell covers most of the spectators, including the press.
York News-Times
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
York News-Times
Early edge: Northwestern expects new-look Nebraska to have 'schematic advantage'
Northwestern has spent an entire offseason scouting Nebraska. That analysis could change quickly Saturday. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday the Huskers on offense clearly have “a little bit of a schematic advantage” with so many unknowns ahead of the season opener. The coaching staff has not only had to break down returning Nebraska players — who helped beat the Chicago team 56-7 last season — but also a host of transfers and new assistant coaches headlined by a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
Comments / 0