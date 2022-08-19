LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships kick off tomorrow Wednesday, August 24, and will run through Saturday, August 27. The meet, designed for nations that border the Pacific Ocean, will include the four charter nations (Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States) as well as New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore. The competition was previously scheduled to take place in 2021 before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships were last hosted by Japan in Fiji in 2018.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO