Kristof Milak Might Add New Events To His Lineup At Next Year’s Hungarian Nats
In an interview with Hungarian magazine Magyar Nemzet, Milak hinted at was adding more events to his lineup at next year's Hungarian National Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. In an interview with Hungarian magazine Magyar Nemzet, Kristof Milak discussed his performances at the 2022 European Championships and his outlook...
A Deep Dive Into Romania’s Potential to Build Relays Around David Popovici
By FINA rules, David Popovici is only allowed to swim one leg of a relay. So who else could Romania put around him with a chance at an Olympic final? Archive photo via MATEI BUTA. After breaking the World Record in the 100 meter freestyle last week at the European...
Marion Joffle Takes 20 Minutes off French Record for English Channel Crossing
Marion Jaffe lopped 20 minutes off the record for the fastest ever French woman across the English Channel over the weekend. Current photo via Marion Joffle. Swimming World Records are a rare occurrence, and that’s part of what makes them so fun. But the rarity of the records in the pool pales in comparison to the rarity of records in the English Channel, and a big one was broken this week.
Where Were The Fastest Performances of the Year Swum?
Katie Ledecky has a top 5 performance of the season in five different events, the most of any swimmer on the men's or women's side. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2022 European Championships over, the senior long course international championship season has concluded after a packed summer...
All the Links You Need to Follow the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships kick off tomorrow Wednesday, August 24, and will run through Saturday, August 27. The meet, designed for nations that border the Pacific Ocean, will include the four charter nations (Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States) as well as New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore. The competition was previously scheduled to take place in 2021 before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships were last hosted by Japan in Fiji in 2018.
Siobhan Haughey Punches 4:08 400 Free National Record In Comeback Meet
LCM (50m) Multi-Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong competed at her nation’s Open Swimming Championships over the weekend. We reported how the former University of Michigan Wolverine already put up a super solid time 1:56.47 in the 200m freestyle, indicating that she has come back to form since incurring an ankle injury this past May.
The Five Main Girls’ Storylines Of 2022 Junior Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships are set to begin tomorrow, and we will be in for some matchups between the top junior swimmers from Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, Samoa, Singapore, and the United States. In this article, we review some of our top storylines from the girls’ side of the meet.
Watch: Regan Smith and Bowe Becker Featured in Film About Olympics in a Pandemic
Regan Smith & Bowe Becker are featured among other Olympic and Paralympic athletes to discuss their experiences at the Tokyo Games in the midst of a pandemic Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Fischr Media, a Minneapolis based YouTube channel, has released a video that features the personal experiences of...
Legendary English Channel Swimmer Brenda Fisher Dies, Aged 95
Brenda Fisher, famous for her record-setting swim of the English Channel in 1951, passed away August 2nd at the age of 95. Brenda Fisher, famous for her record setting crossing of the English Channel, died August 2nd at the age of 95. Fisher is famous for her victory in the...
Maximus Williamson Swims 1:48.45 in the 200 Meter Free at Only 15 Years Old
LCM (50m) Maximus Williamson is now the third-fastest American ever in the 200 meter free in the 15-16 age group after posting a 1:48.45 in prelims on Thursday to kick off the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. The swim also makes him the fastest American 15-year-old ever in the event.
Pallister Logs Aussie National Record In SCM 1500 Freestyle
SCM (25m) Lani Pallister broke the Australian national record in the women’s 1500m freestyle while competing on night one of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships. The 20-year-old Griffith University freestyle ace logged a time of 15:24.63 on Wednesday, August 24th at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center to take the gold.
2022 Jr Pan Pacs: Australia and U.S. Set for Thrilling Battles (Psych Sheet)
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii are set to kick off in a few days. Swimmers from 10 countries and territories, including Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, Samoa, Singapore, and the United States, are competing in this edition of Junior Pan Pacs.
David Johnston Puts Up 7:30.41 SCM 800 Free American Record (RACE VIDEO)
SCM (25m) Australian Selection Meet for 2022 SC World Championships. American collegiate swimmer David Johnston posted a new personal best to win the men’s 800 free on Wednesday in Australia. The 20-year-old put up a monster 7:30.41 that broke the American Record in the event. Johnston, a rising junior...
Aussies Hitting SC World Championships Qualifying Times Through Day 1
SCM (25m) The 2022 Australian Short Course Championships represents one of the qualification meets Australian swimmers can race at to make the Short Course World Championships team. This year’s SC Championships are being hosted by Australia, set to take place in Melbourne from December 13th to December 18th. Per...
Daniel Diehl Blasts 53.40 For A New 15-16 NAG in Boys’ 100 Back
LCM (50m) Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018) Jr Pan Pac: 54.07 – Jack Conger (2012) Daniel Diehl hit the ground running at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. In prelims on the first day, the 16-year old dropped 53.40 in the 100 back, eclipsing his own National Age Group record in the 15-16 age group.
2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. There will be an A final and a B final for each event, although only the A final will be scored. Each nation is limited to two entrants per A final and two entrants per B final.
