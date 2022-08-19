ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy

The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
FanSided

Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond

The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Jordan Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Orioles#Nrfi#Yrfi Bets
FanSided

Seahawks somehow managing to make QB situation even worse

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed his belief that Geno Smith and Drew Lock are both No. 1 quarterbacks. The Seattle Seahawks are one of the teams that has quarterback questions entering the 2022 regular season. After trading star Russell Westbrook to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks received Drew Lock in return. Lock would then compete with veteran Geno Smith for the Week 1 starting job.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Marcus Kemp lands on injured reserve for New York Giants

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp was hoping to make his mark with the New York Giants, but he just landed on injured reserve. The New York Giants were going to offer Marcus Kemp another opportunity to show what he can do as a special teams ace and offensive weapon after several seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Kemp’s season has prematurely ended before it began with the news that the wide receiver was placed on the Giants’ injured reserve list on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy