ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Atlanta taxi driver shares tense ride with midtown shooting suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area taxi driver found himself caught up in a murder suspect’s attempted getaway Monday. Giles Patrick Mandio picked up Raissa Kengne from the former midtown W Hotel Monday afternoon. He had no idea police were looking for Kengne as the prime suspect in a triple shooting that killed two people and critically injured another.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

2 people shot in Johns Creek, 1 deceased

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Johns Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bramshill Drive. According to police, officers responded to a trouble unknown call at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot. Police say two people...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
CBS 46

Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
CBS 46

Fake priest wanted for rape in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was wanted for posing as a priest and raping women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri, according to Dunwoody Police Department. According to a press release, Dunwoody PD detectives received information that 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson might be in St. Louis, Missouri. They reached out to police in the area and he was located and arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Pickens County bus driver fired after DUI arrest, 2nd driver suspended

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several parents in Pickens County are furious with the school district after two bus drivers were arrested for DUI. Ashley Wilson said her daughter is afraid to ride the school bus after what happened last week. “She was frantically screaming and hollering, and you could hear...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man arrested in connection to Atlanta shooting that injured toddler

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a toddler outside of a barbershop in Atlanta on Aug. 3 has been arrested and identified as Kentavious Wright. Atlanta police officials said a father and his son were leaving a barbershop at the 1200 block...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawrenceville School#School Zone#Speeders#Metro Atlanta#Oakland Meadow
nowhabersham.com

Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal Athens wreck

A Northeast Georgia man is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit and run in connection with a fatal accident Monday night in Athens. Police say Antonio Reyes Velazquez, 36, of Hull, was driving a Ford F150 that struck and killed another driver on US 29 North at Harve Mathis Road.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta police release new video of suspect in deadly Midtown shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released a new body camera video of a woman being taken into custody in a deadly triple shooting in Midtown on Monday. According to police, the suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hours later and taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woodstock hosts Scarecrow Invasion this October

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Woodstock will host Scarecrow Invasion, one of the largest scarecrow events in the southeast, this October. The event is scheduled to have more than 220 scarecrow displays scattered throughout the town. Registration for the event begins Sept. 1st at 10 a.m. Interested parties must register for...
WOODSTOCK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say

ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

No charges filed against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two Atlanta police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 will not face charges. Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor assigned to investigate the Atlanta police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020, and Danny Porter, a retired Gwinnett County district attorney who joined Skandalakis in the investigation, announced Tuesday administrative dismissal would be issued for the officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, who have since been placed on administrative leave.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy