New Iberia, LA

Roof blown off business on Main Street in New Iberia

By Dionne Johnson
 5 days ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — A roof was blown off of a business around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Iberia.

The roof was detached from a business in the 100 block of Main Street and struck two vehicles then landed in the middle of the roadway, police said.

Roof blown off business in downtown New Iberia (Photo Credit: Kurt Babineaux)

No one was hurt.

The New Iberia Fire Department, the Police Department, the Cajun Navy and Mayor Freedie DeCourt were on the scene to clear the debris.

The building is owned by Mikey and Tiffany Bellott who say that were in the early stages of renovations to re-hab the old building in historic downtown New Iberia to a 9 room hotel that will include special themed rooms such as a George Rodrigues suite, the gumbo suite and the swamp room suite.

The new hotel will be named The Baits Motel.

