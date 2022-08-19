Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Do SouthCoast Residents Have an Appetite for Sea Veggies?
As coastal residents of one of the world's greatest fishing ports, will we be more open to including "sea vegetables" like edible kelp to our daily diets?. For thousands of years, different cultures have been doing just that with sea vegetables. If you're a sushi aficionado, you already know that red, brown and green seaweed keeps your sushi together. In Japanese, Chinese, Polynesian and Nordic cultures, seaweed has played a major role.
This Marion Market Is Filling Your Beloved ‘Choco Taco’ Void With Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
If the recent news from Klondike discontinuing their beloved Choco Tacos has left you feeling down, prepare for a discovery that will pick you back up. Marion may be home to one of the largest fleets of sailing vessels per capita, but it's also home to a quaint little food store with larger-than-life menu items. Fieldstone Farm Market over on Mill Street has created their very own homemade ice cream tacos that blow away Klondike from the competition. According to Klondike, the Choco Taco has discontinued a few weeks ago due to "complex production challenges" (whatever the heck that means) and it ripped out the heart of thousands of fans, including my own.
Real-Life Superheroes Rescued Mattapoisett Boatyard Worker From Devastating Fire
It's hard not to sometimes feel like integrity is at an all-time low, and self-promoting Instagram posts touting anything and everything are at an all-time high. But not at the Mattapoisett Boatyard. Not there. The family of Phil Macomber, the man injured in last week's devastating Mattapoisett Boatyard fire, posted...
New Bedford Beagle Needs Help Coming Out of Her Shell [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wet Nose Wednesday is here again, and it's time to unite another loving animal with the perfect family. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, and each week, we shine a spotlight on one of them in hopes of finding a perfect match. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week we head to New Bedford where a 6-year-old Beagle is finally coming out of her shell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Goes Up for Sale
Big Value Outlet in Dartmouth has decided what to do with the legendary coin-operated horse that has sat in front of the store for decades. Questions about the horse have lingered since the store announced it was going out of business after more than 30 years on Dartmouth Street. I'm...
New Bedford Welcomes New Buttonwood Park Zoo Director
What prompts a young man to want to devote his life to the conservation of animals? In the case of Gary Lunsford, the new director of New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo, blame wild turtles. "As a kid back in the Oklahoma City area, I was a bit of a turtle...
Somerset’s Jacob Raposa Will Get the Memorial That Bike 1 Deserves on 9/4
Jacob Raposa was the “unofficial guardian” of Somerset for years before passing away unexpectedly in 2019. The loss of Raposa hit the community hard, leading one unknown citizen to create a loving memorial for him at the corner of County and Buffington Streets. Over the years, the memorial...
SouthCoasters Are Flocking to ‘Paint Night’ Venues
Who knew there were so many aspiring artists on the SouthCoast? I sure didn't, nor did I ever imagine I would spend a Saturday evening with a paintbrush in hand, assaulting a canvas with blobs of color while trying to replicate the masterpiece on display at the center of the room during a "Paint Night" adventure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ecori.org
Deep Dumpster Dive: Litter a Tough Problem to Solve at Misquamicut State Beach
WESTERLY, R.I. — Hundreds of umbrellas and folding chairs made the sand at Misquamicut State Beach hard to see from the pavilion above Rhode Island’s biggest and most popular beach. As beachgoers traversed the entrances in the dunes to the beach, they passed something unique to Rhode Island...
reportertoday.com
The Gingerbread Church Fair
The Original Congregational Church of Wrentham warmly welcomes you to join us for our 2022 Gingerbread Church Fair! Browse and shop our huge selection of items at the Silent Auction, Attic Treasures, Baked Goods, Crafts and Sewing, Plants, Books, Jewelry, Gifts, and Christmas Decorations. There will be a delicious Brunch, a 50/50 Raffle, Local Vendors, and a fun-filled Children's Fair with Santa Claus! We are excited to host this traditional holiday event!
theweektoday.com
Support Mattapoisett Boatyard with boat parade
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Yacht Club is holding a boat parade to support the Mattapoisett Boatyard, which was recently destroyed in a six-alarm fire. The yacht club’s invitation is to all community members to join them in a boat parade around the harbor on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. There is no registration required, and any vessel may join. All are welcome. Those not sailing can view the parade from the shoreline or the Town Wharf.
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
idesignarch.com
Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula
This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
touristmeetstraveler.com
Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines
Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove
Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
SouthCoast Stores Have Already Ceased Sales on Summer Sandals
Just like that, the summer of 2022 is closing in fast. Clothing stores across New England and the SouthCoast are already reeling in their summer apparel and breaking out the sweatshirts and winter coats -- a genuine inconvenience for anyone looking to travel south or simply soak in the remaining warmth.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything
A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0