If the recent news from Klondike discontinuing their beloved Choco Tacos has left you feeling down, prepare for a discovery that will pick you back up. Marion may be home to one of the largest fleets of sailing vessels per capita, but it's also home to a quaint little food store with larger-than-life menu items. Fieldstone Farm Market over on Mill Street has created their very own homemade ice cream tacos that blow away Klondike from the competition. According to Klondike, the Choco Taco has discontinued a few weeks ago due to "complex production challenges" (whatever the heck that means) and it ripped out the heart of thousands of fans, including my own.

MARION, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO