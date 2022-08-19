Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Lady Tigers 3rd, lady Indians 4th in second FAC match
McClain finished third and Hillsboro came in fourth at the second Frontier Athletic Conference golf match Monday at the Chillicothe Country Club. Team scores were Chillicothe 205, Jackson 242, McClain 257, Hillsboro 260, Miami Trace 267 and Washington 296. Those results left the FAC girls golf standings at: Chillicothe 10-0,...
Times Gazette
Lady Indians fall at Wilmington
The Hillsboro High School volleyball team suffered a straight set 25-18, 25-12 and 25-10 loss Monday at Wilmington in a non-conference contest. In the picture a Hillsboro player reaches for a dig.
Times Gazette
Special deputy presents at two training meetings
Doug Daniels, a special deputy with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, presented at two national training conferences recently — The National Sheriff’s Association annual Training Conference in Kansas City, Missouri on June 27-30 and the Airborne Public Safety Association APSCON Conference in Reno, Nevada on July 25-29.
Times Gazette
AVC planning its 11th Trivia Night Fundraiser
The Alternatives to Violence Center (AVC) is planning to hold its 11th annual Trivia Night Fundraiser at the Hillsboro Orpheum from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The non-profit organization serving Highland and Clinton counties offers a shelter for victims of domestic violence along with a 24-hour crisis hotline, transportation services, court advocacy and medical advocacy. The center also assists with the filing of protection orders and safety planning for victims. It has been in operation since 1981.
Times Gazette
Making veterans lives better
An event that has raised more than $25,000 for the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, the 11th annual Sgt. Morris “Moe” Newton Memorial Golf Tournament was held Saturday at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course. Newton was a retired Cincinnati police officer who moved to the Rocky Fork Lake...
Times Gazette
Three-car crash claims WCH woman
A Washington C.H. woman was killed Monday in a three-car accident that also seriously injured a Sabina woman, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at approximately 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of S.R. 729 and S.R. 435 in Fayette County. A preliminary...
Times Gazette
SSCC awards Fender Family Scholarship
The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Penny Miller as the recipient of the Joyce Fender Family Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year. Miller graduated from McClain High School in Greenfield in 1993 and is pursuing a major in business management at SSCC. In addition to taking classes at Southern State to pursue her associate’s degree, she serves as president of the Highland County Humane Society and is heavily involved with charities that give to homeless shelters and disabled veterans. With the recent unexpected loss of her husband, Deputy Ryan Miller, working full-time along with taking part-time courses at SSCC, Miller is grateful for the financial assistance the scholarship will provide.
Times Gazette
152nd first day at Wilmington College
Fall semester classes began Monday as Wilmington College opened its 152nd academic year with a student enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. New freshmen and transfer students engaged in orientation activities last week and into the Welcome Weekend programming while the balance of returning students arrived on Sunday. All fall sports’ preseason training has commenced with the football and men’s soccer teams opening their regular seasons Sept. 1 followed by volleyball and cross country on Aug. 2 and women’s soccer on Aug. 3.
Times Gazette
Four perfect scores
The Greenfield Exempted Village School Board of Education meeting Monday Aug. 22 saw the recognition of four students, all of whom achieved perfect scores on state tests. Achieving perfect scores on state tests has occurred before, superintendent Quincey Gray said, but students have not been recognized until now. It’s been a matter of stigma, she said, of recognizing a few students especially when there are so many that struggle with the testing.
Times Gazette
Grants available in Highland County
The Highland County Community Fund, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Highland County. The community fund and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award at least $10,000 in grants to projects or...
Times Gazette
Greenfield man sentenced for assaulting officers
A Greenfield man was sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court from two separate cases for assault on a peace officer and assault on an employee of a local correctional facility. Dustin Greene, 31, was sentenced to 12 months for assault on...
Times Gazette
Country music hall of famers
Greenfield’s own Arnie, Don, and Gary Adams were inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame along with Johnny Paycheck at the Keeping it Country Farm music venue Saturday in Waynesville. The award came posthumously to Gary Adams and Paycheck. Adams passed away Jan. 7, 2022 at the...
Times Gazette
County COVID-19 cases see decline
COVID-19 cases in Highland County have gone down, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker, which said Tuesday that the county was seeing 16 new cases per day, which is about 37 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on...
