ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 73

Conrad Flores
5d ago

Why even pay, OUR hired Officials in Washington will use it to invest in their future or give it to their commrades abroad in other countries

Reply(7)
32
RoRo
5d ago

the article won't open, but I'm assuming they're talking about how you don't pay 70 percent because you actually win a lower amount if you take the pay out, which still only leaves you with less than 40 percent of the advertised jackpot

Reply(7)
6
Chris
5d ago

30% of free money is 30% more free money then you would have had. I want low taxes, I also don't get mad about getting something for free.

Reply(6)
7
Related
Sharee B.

Lotto Player Wins Billions but Only Receives $433 Million After Taxes

Every year consumers spend more than $80 billion dollars on lottery tickets across the country. The proceeds from those ticket sales usually go towards funding things like education, road projects, and local environmental clean-up. Most lottery winners imagine having more money than they know what to do with and never having to worry about money again. However, for one Illinois jackpot winner, the odds weren't fully stacked in his favor.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens

No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
LOTTERY
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Income Taxes#Jackpot
CBS Denver

Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS News

Is your state offering stimulus or rebate checks?

Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset still-blistering inflation, with at least 19 states and one city offering financial relief to residents grappling with higher food, gas and rent. Although consumer prices cooled slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last month from...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy