5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana Jimenez
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana Jimenez
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana Jimenez
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana Jimenez
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles
The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles. In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
QB Guru Jordan Palmer Crushes Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel for ‘Totally Pointless Statement’ About Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa throws 'the most catchable ball' he's ever seen, but Jordan Palmer doesn't like that claim. The post QB Guru Jordan Palmer Crushes Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel for ‘Totally Pointless Statement’ About Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Are Reportedly Placing 2 Players On Season-Ending Injured Reserve
Tampa Bay's injury luck is not very good ahead of the 2022 season. This Monday afternoon, the Buccaneers announced they are placing two players on the season-ending injured reserve. One of those players is linebacker Cam Gill. The other is offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie. Both Cam Gill and Aaron Stinnie...
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Rookie Reportedly Out For Season With Serious Knee Injury
The New York Giants were expecting big things out of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he's going to have to watch it from the sideline. Beavers, the rookie out of Cincinnati, has suffered a season-ending injury. Beavers tore his ACL during the Giants' preseason game on Sunday...
3 surprise cuts the Packers could make by Week 1
The Green Bay Packers will have some tough decisions to make heading into the 53-player roster cut deadline on Aug. 30. Here are three players they could shockingly cut. The Green Bay Packers filed to make it to the Super Bowl last year, despite how dominant they were in the regular season. This offseason, the team lost a huge name in wide receiver Davante Adams, and watched as linebacker Za’Darius Smith sign with the rival Minnesota Vikings. Even so, the team is still expected to contend in the NFC, as they seriously bolstered up their defense where it could make up for their lack of star power in the receiving game.
Deion Sanders doesn’t sound excited about NIL at all
Deion Sanders has made it publicly clear that he is not a fan of the NIL and offered a strong opinion behind it. Deion Sanders is as real as it gets. He will tell it like it is, regardless of what the topic is. As you can imagine, the NIL is not off-limits.
Bleacher Report suggests Buccaneers should trade talented wide receiver
The fan favorite earned a Super Bowl ring in 2020 with Tampa Bay.
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd preseason game
CLEVELAND — The Eagles are leaving Ohio after two joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday. The Eagles won 21-20, but the week was about getting better and evaluating the roster. The Eagles will be heading to Miami this week for joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday...
Diontae Johnson is the only person who thinks Ben Roethlisberger’s ‘still got it’
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has “still got it” after seeing him at training camp. By the time Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career ended last season, it was pretty clear he was on a serious downswing physically. So after his visit to Steelers...
FOX Sports
49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections
We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
Marcus Kemp lands on injured reserve for New York Giants
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp was hoping to make his mark with the New York Giants, but he just landed on injured reserve. The New York Giants were going to offer Marcus Kemp another opportunity to show what he can do as a special teams ace and offensive weapon after several seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Kemp’s season has prematurely ended before it began with the news that the wide receiver was placed on the Giants’ injured reserve list on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys
With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
NBA Twitter Goes After Udonis Haslem After Re-Signing With The Miami Heat
Fans on social media mock Haslem’s lack of playing time over the past few seasons.
NBC Sports
Eagles release three, place two on PUP to reduce roster to 80
The Eagles reduced their roster to 80 Tuesday by waiving three players and placing two on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Eagles cut offensive tackle Jarrid Williams, running back DeAndre Torrey and cornerback Josh Blackwell and placed offensive lineman Brett Toth and tight end Tyree Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
FanSided
