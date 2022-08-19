Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Sad Update: One person killed in SUV vs moped crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – On Wednesday, at 4:08 PM, members of the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to a crash involving an SUV and a moped style scooter at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) and Chapoquoit Road. Unfortunately, the operator of the moped, an 80-year-old female from West Falmouth sustained fatal injuries during the crash.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Fire rescues man with foot stuck in wheel well
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire reports that at 5:21 AM on Wednesday, they were notified of a person with their leg stuck between the wheel and frame of a vehicle at Seagull Beach in West Yarmouth. Ambulance 55 from Headquarters and Engine 45 from Station 3 were dispatched. Upon arrival,...
'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street
BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours.
capecod.com
Driver extricated after rollover crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. It happened shortly before 1 PM on Route 6A near Peterson’s Market. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
capecod.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital. Investigators on Monday said...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper
“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
capecod.com
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police release images and video of suspect vehicle in hit & run to child on scooter
YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at 9:43 AM, a motor vehicle operating South-Bound on Higgins Crowell Road between the side streets of Jaybird Lane and Abells Road struck and seriously injured an eight-year-old child on a scooter. The motor vehicle immediately accelerated after impacting the child and fled the scene. Witness descriptions and captured video footage indicate that the suspect motor vehicle is a silver-colored midsized Mercedes SUV with tinted windows. The Mercedes SUV sustained some passenger-side right front damage, including a broken lens on either the headlight or marker/ blinker light. It is unknown if the suspect motor vehicle sustained any further damage. The state designation of the M/V’s registration is unknown.
capecod.com
Officials Highlight Home Sprinklers After Dennis House Fire
DENNIS – State and local fire officials are highlighting automatic fire sprinklers after a recent basement fire in a Dennis multi-family home was extinguished with minimal damage and no injuries. Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown said the sprinklers contained the damage to just a single piece of furniture, preventing...
capecod.com
Sheriff’s patrol boat rescues overboard mariner off Martha’s Vineyard
MARTHA’S VINEYARD – From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: On Monday, August 22, 2022, the crew of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Boat, S300, saved a man’s life when he fell off his boat in the fog, driving rain and rough seas. BCSO Lt. John Doherty and Mashpee Police Officer Ben Tamash were operating S300 and patrolling the waters off Vineyard Haven when they heard the distress call and immediately went into search and recovery mode, establishing contact with the US Coast Guard and speeding towards Chappaquiddick where the man overboard call originated from. Once on scene, they calculated the current and plotted the drift to give them a better idea of an approximate location. The sailor was found 1.6 nautical miles SSW of where he fell in. Upon location, Lt. Doherty and Officer Tamash pulled the sailor out of the water and onto the safety of S300. These two officers should be commended for their quick thinking and fast actions in their duty to help keep a member of our Cape Cod community safe.
nbcboston.com
Van Trapped in Flood Waters as Torrential Rains Pass Through
A van became trapped in deep flood waters in Bourne, Massachusetts, during torrential rains Monday afternoon. Heavy rain moved through the area around 2 p.m., causing substantial flooding on Shore Road near Shipyard Lane. Video from the scene showed several vehicles attempting to make it through the knee-deep puddle, despite...
capecod.com
Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection Event is Saturday
BARNSTABLE – A household hazardous waste collection event for Barnstable residents will be held on Saturday, August 27. The collection, which is being held in collaboration with Barnstable County, aims to properly dispose of toxic chemicals that can be harmful to local water sources and other aspects of the regional environment.
Woman hit, killed after truck side swiped car in breakdown lane along Route 140 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman was hit and killed by a truck Saturday morning while she was standing outside her car by the breakdown last along Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet pulled over her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the two-lane highway, and for unknown reasons, was apparently standing outside her car on the driver’s side when she was struck.
Cape Cod real estate transactions: All Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Aug. 20
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Barnstable County reported from Aug 14 to Aug 20. There were 106 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,409 square foot home on Brenda Lane in Eastham that sold for $620,000.
1 killed in New Bedford crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
