Kamas, UT

ABC4

Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
OREM, UT
KPCW

Heber man arrested after alleged shooting, domestic violence

A Heber City man has been charged with domestic violence in Wasatch County and is under investigation for a shooting that occurred on the same day. The Wasatch County Attorney’s Office reported charging 46-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramos with aggravated assault and domestic violence. That’s for an incident that took place Saturday.
HEBER CITY, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Kamas, UT
kjzz.com

Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m.  The armed suspects approached the USPS postal worker and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

POLICE: Child in critical condition after car submerged in Summit County reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a vehicle that was submerged with three children inside on Monday night. Sheriff Justin with SCSO says that the incident took place at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. A nine-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were reportedly safely rescued, while a second nine-year-old […]
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
COALVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
RIVERTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
