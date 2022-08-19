Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
KUTV
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
Heber man arrested after alleged shooting, domestic violence
A Heber City man has been charged with domestic violence in Wasatch County and is under investigation for a shooting that occurred on the same day. The Wasatch County Attorney’s Office reported charging 46-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramos with aggravated assault and domestic violence. That’s for an incident that took place Saturday.
KUTV
Man arrested after domestic violence assault, SWAT response in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A SWAT team responded to a Salt Lake City neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after a domestic violence suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a house. According to police, the assault was reported on Chadwick Street near Parkway Avenue around 1:30 p.m. When officers responded, they were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Ogden man faces charge for vandalism caused to large flag banner at Tooele City Hall
TOOELE — An Ogden man is accused of vandalizing a giant flag that had been hanging in front of Tooele City Hall since June. Lloyd G. Thomas, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, a Tooele police officer was on...
KSLTV
SLC Police identify woman involved in ‘suspicious circumstance’, confirm she’s safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a “suspicious circumstance” in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about the incident at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. “To help with...
kjzz.com
Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
Utah family seeks answers in 51-year-old cold case murder
Sunday marked 51 years since 17-year-old Johanna Leatherbury was brutally murdered in Salt Lake County, and her family is still desperate to know what happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Suspect found guilty in connection to deadly 2021 Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been found guilty in connection to a deadly shooting from January of 2021. Alex Mendoza, also known as Baby Alex is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Emilio Salazar. The shooting happened at a party on California Avenue on reports that...
$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m. The armed suspects approached the USPS postal worker and […]
ksl.com
Jury finds South Jordan man guilty of murder in 2021 Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — After six hours of deliberation Friday, a jury concluded that a Salt Lake gang member known as Baby Alex is guilty of murder for shooting and killing Emilio Salazar, 28, in 2021. Alex Christopher Mendoza Jr., 21, was found guilty of shooting Salazar at 1172...
Summit County Sheriff’s deputies confiscate over 100 lbs. of marijuana in I-80 bust
Summit County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle for not having insurance, which is required by Utah law and can be checked by running plates. After officers detected a whiff of marijuana, police dogs gave an indication that they were onto something. A full search yielded 155 pounds of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLICE: Child in critical condition after car submerged in Summit County reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a vehicle that was submerged with three children inside on Monday night. Sheriff Justin with SCSO says that the incident took place at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. A nine-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were reportedly safely rescued, while a second nine-year-old […]
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly beating acquaintance, stealing vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 52-year-old man has been booked into jail for investigation of three felony charges after police say he beat a man he knew and took the victim’s car. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City police responded to a call...
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest
West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
kslnewsradio.com
Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
Gephardt Daily
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0