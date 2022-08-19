HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The South, especially the Tennessee Valley, has a rich history in agriculture that is still important today. If you’re wanting to learn more about sustainability and the plants growing in your own area, look no further than Hillfolk Farmacy. Using ancient wisdom and Southern tradition, Hillfolk Farmacy sustainably grows produce and popular crops in north Alabama. They take the phrase “grow where you’re planted” seriously and focus on what is native to the area and environment.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO