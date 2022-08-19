Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WAFF
Parents must ‘opt-in’ to mental health services in Alabama public schools
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Parents across Alabama have to take an extra step if they want their child to have access to mental health services at public schools. State legislators passed HB 123 early in 2022, requiring parents to opt-in to the school’s services by filling out a form. This includes services like crisis intervention, small group guidance and mentorship.
WAFF
Athens High School turns to virtual learning following “gas smell” reports
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Since classes started for Athens High School there have been two reports of “gas smells”, the first on Aug. 19 and the second on Aug. 23. In both occurrences students and faculty in the school were told to leave the building until it was deemed safe.
WAFF
Madison County Schools seeking desegregation committee
Falkville man arrested on charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The arrest of Bobby Wayne Russell happened as part of an ongoing investigation at a home near Falkville High School. WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings. Updated: 7 hours ago. WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings.
WAFF
Learn more about local grows and sustainability at the Hillfolk Farmacy Workshops
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The South, especially the Tennessee Valley, has a rich history in agriculture that is still important today. If you’re wanting to learn more about sustainability and the plants growing in your own area, look no further than Hillfolk Farmacy. Using ancient wisdom and Southern tradition, Hillfolk Farmacy sustainably grows produce and popular crops in north Alabama. They take the phrase “grow where you’re planted” seriously and focus on what is native to the area and environment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Huntsville Police sends travel suggestions to drivers in Morris school zones
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is currently working to alleviate traffic congestion near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. HPD is encouraging drivers who travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 to use 17A for Jordan lane as an alternate route. This advice...
WAFF
Section of Old Monrovia Rd. to be closed Thursday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest-Monrovia Water Authority will be closing a section of Old Monrovia Rd. Thursday for two hours. According to a press release from Madison County officials, the closure will take place near the address of 2661 Old Monrovia Rd. The road closure will start at 9...
WAFF
Chef Adyre Mason with The Veggie is going to the World Food Championships!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Restaurant Week just wrapped up and thousands of people voted for their favorite restaurant around the Tennessee Valley. After 10 days of voting the results are in.... The Veggie was voted best in Huntsville and is now qualified for the 2022 World Food...
WAFF
Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland
Evansville woman ‘grateful’ for community support amid explosion damage. 'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K. A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Palmer courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony. Updated: 44 minutes...
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville and T2 Capital Management, LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony in Huntsville Monday afternoon. The ceremony was held to celebrate the construction of Vista at Councill Square, a 336-unit apartment building. The five-story building is being built near the intersection of Davis Circle...
WAFF
Primate sanctuary may come to Limestone County
No runoffs will be needed in the two races on ballots in Scottsboro. Voters will head back to the polls in September to make the final decision on two Huntsville races on yesterday's ballot. Scottsboro Municipal Election results. Updated: 9 hours ago. Scottsboro Municipal Election results. Results delayed in Scottsboro...
WAFF
Suspect indicted for 2021 Huntsville manslaughter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Grand Jury of Madison County indicted a man for manslaughter for a crime that occurred in 2021. The Huntsville Police Department says that Seth Anderson, 20, was killed by Vincent Harmon on April 19, 2021. At the time, Harmon was charged with reckless murder after shooting Anderson.
WAFF
Scottsboro Starbucks union vote scheduled for noon
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama could have its second unionized Starbucks by the end of the day Tuesday. National Labor Board Representatives are counting anonymous union votes from baristas working at the Starbucks in Scottsboro at noon. This is part of the massive wave of Starbucks workers unionizing across the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
How a local Civil War round table group is highlighting history
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here is a little something for you history buffs. Once a month, the Tennessee Valley Civil War Round Table gets together in Huntsville to recall moments of history. From battlefields to soldiers, the group learns about each side of the war as a way to educate others and preserve history.
WAFF
Decision 2022: Huntsville district two city council candidates take on infrastructure in a growing city
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The race for Huntsville’s district two city council member is on. Incumbent city councilwoman Frances Akridge is not running for re-election, leaving the door open for a new leader to join the council. Five men with diverse backgrounds want to fill the position. They all...
WAFF
Portion of McClung Ave. closing temporarily
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that a portion of McClung Avenue will be closed temporarily starting Wednesday, August 24. The closure is scheduled through Friday and it will be from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. The project is to make sanitary sewer improvements.
WAFF
Water main break in Madison, Royal Drive suffering outage
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Utilities has released statements regarding a water main break in Madison on Tuesday. The outage will affect all of Royal Drive and parts of Wall Triana near Royal Drive. At 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Madison Utilities informed residents of Windscape Apartments of an interruption of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Take a look at what’s new at Lemon and Lavender!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everybody loves to shop every now and then, but we especially love checking in on all the local businesses!. Who better to keep us in the loop than our friends over at Lemon and Lavender in Madison! Brandy Booth is a co-owner of Lemon and Lavender and is showing us some of their recent favorite times in store!
WAFF
Local advocacy group wants more transparency from candidates
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the Rocket City, there are several city council and school board seats up for grabs, but a lot of potential voters may not even be aware this election is happening. Leaders with Vote Huntsville want to get the word out. These small municipal elections can...
WAFF
Results delayed in Scottsboro Starbucks Union vote
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - National Labor Board Representatives counted anonymous union votes from baristas working at the Starbucks in Scottsboro at noon on Tuesday. All 20 ballots in the Scottsboro Starbucks union vote are in but they have not all been counted. The results are eight votes for unionization and...
Comments / 0