Athlete Ja’Khi Douglas unavailable vs. Duquesne
Florida State Seminoles football athlete Ja’Khi Douglas will be unavailable in FSU’s season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes after getting “banged up” in a scrimmage, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday. Douglas, in two years in Tallahassee, has established himself as a go-to gadget player, able...
Line of Scrimmage: Previewing FSU vs. Duquesne with Brad Everett
Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, the latest show on the Tomahawk Nation podcast network. Ahead of each game this football season, we’re giving you insight into Florida State’s opponents from those in the know. This week, we welcome Brad Everett, who covers sports at all levels as...
Head coach Mike Norvell talks FSU vs. Duquesne
Florida State Seminoles football is just days away from its season opener. FSU is kicking off the year in “Week 0,” an early start to the 2022 season at home vs. the Duquesne Dukes. The Seminoles are looking to start 1-0 for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time as a program since a 2016 win vs. Ole Miss in Orlando.
FSU coordinators preview Seminoles season opener
Florida State ended its 2021 season in a bitter fashion, falling to the Florida Gators to miss a bowl for the second straight season under head coach Mike Norvell. In the offseason, Norvell and his staff put in the work to help the program take the next step, bringing in an infusion of talent and experience via the transfer portal and building up the homegrown athletes already in Tallahassee. After spring camp, offseason workouts and now fall camp, the Seminoles are gearing up for an August 27 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes.
Game spreads, win totals, trends: Preseason FSU football betting guide
Florida State Seminoles football has been a tricky team to gauge when it comes to performing against Vegas odds. The Seminoles are a combined 9-12 against the spread since Mike Norvell became HC in 2020. This season, the outlook of the team is better and its roster deeper than the previous two years under Norvell, with season lines reflecting that.
FSU releases first official depth chart of 2022 season
Florida State kicks off its season vs. Duquesne at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, with the game set to be broadcast on ACC Network. Ahead of the start of the season, the Seminoles released the first official depth chart of the year, with much of it expected given the bulk of experienced production that returned to Tallahassee.
Seminole Wrap: Final camp observations as Florida State enters Week Zero
After nearly nine months, it’s game week in Tallahassee. Week zero has officially arrived for Florida State football as they open Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time in 2022 with a opening tune-up against Duquesne this Saturday. Ahead of the first game, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian...
Jammie Robinson named preseason AP All-American
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson has been named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press. It was announced Monday. The honor continues a preseason full of recognitions for the redshirt junior, who also was named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.
