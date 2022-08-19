ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Boot camp: TikTok is making the wacky ‘jeans boots’ trend happen

By Nadine DeNinno
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEPV2_0hNevCaS00

These boots were made for gawkin’.

Fashionistas are hacking up their denim and using the slashed pant legs to make “jeans boots” in a puzzling new trend.

The Frankenboots, a bizarre spin on leg-warmers but with a denim twist, have seemingly taken over TikTok where the hashtag #JeansBoots has over 1.9 million views. The Post can confirm multiple real-life sightings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well.

The DIY boots are inspired by Kalda’s $553 “upcycled” Bux Denim Jeans Boots , recently worn by style risk-taker Julia Fox and supermodel Elsa Hosk , whose sultry Instagram pics garnered 146,000 likes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8Cpo_0hNevCaS00
One style maven paired her campy DIY boots with a denim mini.
TikTok/nellycom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9VMt_0hNevCaS00
Kinky boots: Elsa Hosk wore Kalda’s $553 “upcycled” Bux Denim Jeans Boots recently.
Instagram/hoskelsa

One TikTokker shared a tutorial for how she copied the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s look for less, generating over 1.6 million views and bewilderment from commenters.

The video, posted by Swedish influencer Amanda Engstrand, shows her measuring a pair of knee-high boots against her denim before cutting the pant legs off. She then carefully layers them over the boots and tucks in extra fabric on the top before strutting down the street in a micro-mini.

@amandaengstrands

Absolutely in 🍃 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #elsahosk #jeansboots #ootd #jeans

♬ Guud Gurls – Breaking Beattz & Kzn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3jvb_0hNevCaS00
One enterprising TikTokker showed just how she did it.
TikTok/nellycom
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgT6z-1AZon

Commenters were amazed by the DIY getup —which one person cleverly nicknamed “joots” — with responses like “Omg slay,” “Nailed it” and “obsessed.”

Another 28-second clip posted by Gen Z fashion site Nelly.com shows a similar hack demonstration, this time marking the jeans with a ruler off before slashing the legs off. The willowy brunette then models the boot-creation with a mini denim skirt and white corset.

“Love,” one commenter declared, while another said: “Imma try that out right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpyYA_0hNevCaS00
Prepare for sightings at New York Fashion Week: The Post has spotted the boots, seen here in August during Copenhagen Fashion Week, multiple times around NYC.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qa7zE_0hNevCaS00
The DIY was done by marking up the legs of jeans, cutting and then folding over knee-high boots.
TikTok/nellycom
@vetagriga

inst: vetagriga #recommendations #outfitideas #outfitinspo #denimlook #jeansboots #стилистминск

♬ RABBIT HOLE – Qveen Herby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2POs_0hNevCaS00
The supermodel sported an LBD with her jeans boots.
Instagram/hoskelsa
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19P36Z_0hNevCaS00 Costco couture: Billions on TikTok hot for fashion trends at store

Another sartorial risk-taker showed herself similarly taking scissors to her jeans and modeling the homemade outfit with a similar tiny jean skirt.

While the head-scratching trend has taken TikTok by storm only recently since worn by Hosk in June and Fox in July, the Icelandic shoe brand Kalda first unveiled the jeans boot design last year as part of its FW21 collection .

Of course, it’s not the first time TikTok has influenced fashionistas to take a trend for a test drive. Countless shoppers have cited the platform as the culprit for opening their wallets on everything from fashion to kitchenware , using the popular catchphrase, “ TikTok made me buy it .”

Last year, a $60 pink Zara slipdress was constantly sold out thanks to the hype on the ‘Tok while hordes of budget-seeking consumers are flocking to Costco hoping to score designer duds at a discount.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
Variety

John Boyega Got ‘Emotional’ Watching Ewan McGregor Defend ‘Obi-Wan’ Co-Star Moses Ingram Against Racist Trolls

John Boyega has never shied away from speaking out about the racist bullying he received for his work as Finn in the “Star Wars” franchise. Things got so bad, he convened a meeting with Disney and Lucasfilm execs to express his disappointment in their lack of support during the targeted attacks. While Boyega has now said he has no plans to return to “Star Wars,” he’s proud of “Obi-Wan” star Ewan McGregor coming to his co-star Moses Ingram’s defense after she became the target of online hate when their series premiered on Disney+ in May. “I don’t know how Disney have done,...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Katrina Babies’ on HBO, A Powerful Documentary About The Children Who Survived Hurricane Katrina

If you’ve ever wondered what happened to all of the people devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the HBO documentary Katrina Babies tells their stories and seeks to make sense of the destruction that altered their lives forever. KATRINA BABIES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: 17 years after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and other areas of the American South, director Edward Buckles Jr., who was a young boy at the time of the hurricane, tracks down his peers who were also affected and tells the stories of their lives in the intervening years. Many of the subjects in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy