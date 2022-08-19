Search warrant nets two on drug charges

A Pasquotank Couple is facing several charges after deputies’ search of their home uncovered fentanyl, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Adrian Humphrey, 38, and Marvenia Riddick, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 11, after Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at their residence in the 1200 block of Winston Street, a sheriff’s office news release states.

Each is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance.

Humphrey also is charged with failure to appear in court on a felony probation violation. Riddick also is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Humphrey was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $81,450 secured bond.

Riddick was confined at ADJ in lieu of a $12,500 secured bond.

An online inmate search Friday indicated Riddick had been released from ADJ on bond and was no longer in custody. Humphrey remained confined.

A prior investigation led to the execution of the search warrant. During their search of the home, deputies seized several items as evidence, including fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a firearm.

Children who also live at the home were turned over to the care of family members.