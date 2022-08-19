New high school principal proud to be a Raider

Transforming from a Mankato East Cougar into a Northfield Raider takes more than changing shirts, ties and jackets from black and gold to maroon and gold.

It takes learning a community of many experts, said Shane Baier, Northfield High School’s new principal.

Baier said he found the opportunity and reputation of Northfield “intriguing.”

“I’ve spent 16 years working in the Big 9, so I’ve been in every school,” he said. “Northfield values education, community and partnerships. It’s small and intimate, but has an urban feel, with the two colleges here, and a diversity that feels a lot like Mankato.”

Baier said his first few weeks of work have been spent in a temporary office in the media center while the school’s administrative wing is being renovated. He’s conducted listening sessions with assistance principals, teachers and staff members. Last week, he meet the members of the Northfield School Board during their July regular meeting.

Matt Hillmann, district superintendent, said over 40 staff, students, parents, and community members were involved in the selection process to fill the top job vacated by Joel Leer, who left after 16 years to teach at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Three states, three school levels

An experienced principal, Baier led at Mankato East High School, Spearfish Middle School in South Dakota, Mountain Home Junior High School in Idaho, and most recently at Washington Elementary School in Mankato. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from South Dakota State University and an education specialist degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“A highly regarded school leader, Mr. Baier’s commitment to relationships, equity, academic excellence for every student, and experience in program development will help Northfield High School continue to grow as one of the best high schools in Minnesota,” said Hillmann. “The district is excited to welcome Mr. Baier to Northfield High School.”

A quick turnaround

“I finished my job in Mankato on June 30 and started here July 1,” Baier said, acknowledging the lack of adjustment time.

Baier acknowledges that it may take him some time to onboard completely, because he wants to get to know and hear from as many high school students, staff and community voices as he can.

For the immediate future, Baier said he plans to commute to Northfield from his home in Mankato. The drive takes 55 minutes each way.

“This is a new paradigm,” he said. “For many of my jobs, I either lived next door to the school or was a 5-to-10-minute walk away.”

Baier said his family was the main reason why he’s decided not to move to Northfield right away. He and his wife, a travel agent who works from home, have three children, one of whom is a high school senior in Mankato.

Baier said the commute will require him to hyper organize his daily and weekly work flow.

“It will be a joy and a challenge,” he said.

One of the main tenets Baier learned from his experience in education is that people “grow at the edges.”

“This generation of kids is ready to flip the script,” he said. “I want to create a synergy, so that we all can be on the same sheet of music.”

Baier said he’s excited to be involved at the high school level, because he sees the students have the opportunity to traverse so many paths in arts, academics, activities and athletics.

In the next six weeks before the start of the school year, Baier said he wants to get a sense of the themes that stakeholders — students, families, staff — want to have enacted.

Three themes he’s detected from the surveys so far include maintaining: a staff composed of caring adults; high academic standards; and a tradition of excellence in all activities.

Baier said the COVID-19 pandemic provided a reboot into “how we do school.”

“COVID offered a temporary pause to rethink our online learning,” he said. “To move forward, we have to be nimble, flexible and fluid. We also learned how much students need the interaction of face-to-face learning.”

Asked what he thinks about the physical structure of the sprawling, one-story high school, built in 1966, Baier called the building “unique.”

“My commitment is to use the space as a resource,” he said. “It’s not about the building, but about the people who show up inside the building.”