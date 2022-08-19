Read full article on original website
25-year-old Maxwell Frost could become first member of Gen Z elected to Congress after Florida primary win
A 25-year-old Florida man with Cuban roots running on a platform of more gun laws, better health care and an improved focus on environmental justice might be headed to Congress. CBS News projects that Maxwell Frost, who ran for a House seat in Florida's 10th Congressional District, dominated a crowded Democratic primary with more than 34% of the votes.
CBS News
Impact of Latino voters in Florida
Florida, once a swing state, has been trending more Republican in recent years. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo joins John Dickerson to discuss the impact Latino voters have in the state.
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court...
CBS News
Gen Z candidate Maxwell Frost wins Democratic House primary in Florida
25-year-old Maxwell Frost won the Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District. If elected, he would fill the seat currently held by Rep. Val Demings, who is running against Senator Marco Rubio this November. Frost joined CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns on "Red and Blue" to talk about his campaign, energizing young voters, and the challenges ahead.
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware
According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
CBS News
Florida Primary 2022
The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday was between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. In the end, it was Crist that came out on top. He'll go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val...
Biden administration to issue final rules on DACA program this month
The Biden administration is expected to release this month a final rule on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. Flavia Negrete, a DACA recipient who lives in Maryland, joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett to discuss how the program has positively impacted her life.
Here are the least and most expensive Big Macs in U.S.
A Big Mac may taste the same at McDonald's locations across the country, but the iconic burger is cheapest in Mississippi and priciest in the District of Columbia, a new study found. A Big Mac costs 11% less than average in Mississippi, yet is also the least affordable, due to...
Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election for House seat in New York amid high-profile primaries
It was an important night for Democrats in New York and Florida during the final set of primaries before November's midterm elections. In New York, Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election for the state's 19th Congressional District, and in Florida, Congressman Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the impact Tuesday's elections could have on Democrats' plans ahead of November.
Bill legalizing drug injection sites vetoed by Calif. governor, who says they could bring "world of unintended consequences"
Sacramento, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought "a world of unintended consequences" by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. "The unlimited number of safe injection...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive again with "rebound" case of COVID-19
Washington — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday with an apparent "rebound" infection and will return to isolation, her office said in a statement. "The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures," communications...
Oz campaign attacks Fetterman's health in latest dust-up over veggie trays
It's not exactly a garden-variety campaign attack – but in the closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race, the campaigns are going head to head over eating vegetables. It's the latest in a series of fights between the two candidates in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterms — and one that could decide the party control of the Senate come November.
How one car accident led to widely different ambulance bills for the same services
An Illinois woman received an ambulance bill almost three times higher than her sister's for the same services after they were both in a car accident together. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS Mornings" for "Bill of the Month" – a partnership with CBS News, Kaiser Health News and NPR – to discuss.
Congressman's wife died after taking herbal remedy marketed for diabetes and weight loss
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wife of a Northern California congressman died late last year after ingesting a plant that is generally considered safe and is used as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, KHN has learned. Lori McClintock, the wife of...
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
Texas man with agoraphobia on his progress since CBS News profile: "I'm learning to go towards fear"
Cecil Jackson, who has agoraphobia, says his life has completely changed after undergoing therapy and speaking about his struggles publicly with CBS News. But although he and his family celebrate his progress, Jackson says his experience with agoraphobia is "still a process." "My life has not been the same," Jackson...
CBS News
New York Primary Election Day: Latest results in the state's key races
NEW YORK -- A major player in New York politics is now out of a job. Congressman Jerry Nadler was projected the winner Tuesday against Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, with 55% of the votes. Both have been in Congress for 30 years. The two political heavyweights were forced to run against...
Five dogs fatally attack mail carrier after her truck breaks down in Florida
Five dogs fatally mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital on Monday night, Putnam County Sheriff's Col. Joseph Wells said at a news conference on Tuesday. Putnam...
Consumer Reports: Don't eat Wendy's sandwiches or salad with romaine lettuce
Consumer Reports is advising people against eating any Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce until more is known about a strain of E. coli that has sickened 37 people, hospitalizing 10. The non-profit advocacy group cited its food safety experts in urging a cautious approach until the fast-food chain...
CBS News
