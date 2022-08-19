ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS News

25-year-old Maxwell Frost could become first member of Gen Z elected to Congress after Florida primary win

A 25-year-old Florida man with Cuban roots running on a platform of more gun laws, better health care and an improved focus on environmental justice might be headed to Congress. CBS News projects that Maxwell Frost, who ran for a House seat in Florida's 10th Congressional District, dominated a crowded Democratic primary with more than 34% of the votes.
CBS News

Impact of Latino voters in Florida

Florida, once a swing state, has been trending more Republican in recent years. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo joins John Dickerson to discuss the impact Latino voters have in the state.
CBS News

Gen Z candidate Maxwell Frost wins Democratic House primary in Florida

25-year-old Maxwell Frost won the Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District. If elected, he would fill the seat currently held by Rep. Val Demings, who is running against Senator Marco Rubio this November. Frost joined CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns on "Red and Blue" to talk about his campaign, energizing young voters, and the challenges ahead.
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware

According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
CBS News

Florida Primary 2022

The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday was between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. In the end, it was Crist that came out on top. He'll go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val...
CBS Chicago

Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
CBS News

Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election for House seat in New York amid high-profile primaries

It was an important night for Democrats in New York and Florida during the final set of primaries before November's midterm elections. In New York, Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election for the state's 19th Congressional District, and in Florida, Congressman Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the impact Tuesday's elections could have on Democrats' plans ahead of November.
