Public Health

AFP

'Not ready': Taiwan reservists stoic but unprepared for China threat

Sitting pensively in a pew at a Taipei church, army reservist Henry Cheng is nonchalant about the Chinese warships and jets circling his island -- but he also feels ill-prepared for war. Taipei has stepped up reservist training and increased purchases of jets and anti-ship missiles.
MILITARY
CNBC

Japan just signaled a big shift in its post-Fukushima future

If fully realized, the move would represent a turnaround for the country's energy policy following 2011's Fukushima disaster. Most of Japan's nuclear plants have remained idle since then, but attitudes appear to be shifting. Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The prime minister of Japan said Wednesday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data

Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
MARKETS
Reuters

India's NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod for deal

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television (NDTV.NS) said on Thursday that Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VPCL) along with AMG Media Networks Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd will need the stock market regulator's approval to buy 99.5% interests in its promoter group.
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Jim Cramer expects the June market lows to hold and mark the bottom

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Wall Street's lows in June will be a durable floor for stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in, suggesting Wall Street's June lows will prove to be durable floor for stocks.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold slips as dollar firms; focus on Jackson Hole symposium

Gold prices faltered on Wednesday on a firmer dollar and as investor focus shifted to the Jackson Hole central bankers event for more clues on rate hike plans. Spot gold was up only 0.05% to $1,748.54 per ounce by 12:50 pm E.T. It rose as much as 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures eased gained 0.05% to $1,761.9.
MARKETS
CNBC

FDA plans to authorize bivalent boosters by Labor Day, sources say

The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's Covid boosters around Labor Day, said two people familiar with the discussions. The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign. Both Pfizer's...
HEALTH
CNBC

Peak freight season is underway and there's no end in sight for congestion

U.S. Supply chains around the world continue to be vulnerable to interruptions or disruptions and it's expected to take long into next year until there is a stabilization in freight rates. Heading into Golden Week, the eight-day holiday in the first week of October in China, more sailings are expected...
INDUSTRY

