China is facing another power crunch. But this time it's likely to be different
China's power cuts this year are not likely to stretch too far beyond summer, as conditions of this year's power crunch are different from last year's, according to analysts. This year's crisis is a result of two factors that is, "abnormally hot weather" and a lack of rainfall. Last year,...
'Not ready': Taiwan reservists stoic but unprepared for China threat
Sitting pensively in a pew at a Taipei church, army reservist Henry Cheng is nonchalant about the Chinese warships and jets circling his island -- but he also feels ill-prepared for war. Taipei has stepped up reservist training and increased purchases of jets and anti-ship missiles.
Japan just signaled a big shift in its post-Fukushima future
If fully realized, the move would represent a turnaround for the country's energy policy following 2011's Fukushima disaster. Most of Japan's nuclear plants have remained idle since then, but attitudes appear to be shifting. Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The prime minister of Japan said Wednesday...
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data
Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
Chinese EV maker Xpeng teases two new cars — and one will compete with Tesla's Model Y
Currently, Xpeng has four vehicles on sale — the flagship P7 sedan, a cheaper P5 sedan, the G3 sports utility vehicle and a larger G9 SUV that will begin being delivered to customers in October. Xpeng plans to launch two cars next year — a so-called B-class vehicle and...
India's NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod for deal
BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television (NDTV.NS) said on Thursday that Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VPCL) along with AMG Media Networks Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd will need the stock market regulator's approval to buy 99.5% interests in its promoter group.
Russia's influence is at risk in the Southern African nation of Angola as voters head to the polls
The ripples of global geopolitical history and proxy politics are deeply entrenched in Angola, one of the largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa and its second-largest oil producer. President Joao Lourenco's government abstained from the U.N. resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, while opposition UNITA was vocal in...
Jim Cramer expects the June market lows to hold and mark the bottom
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Wall Street's lows in June will be a durable floor for stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in, suggesting Wall Street's June lows will prove to be durable floor for stocks.
Gold slips as dollar firms; focus on Jackson Hole symposium
Gold prices faltered on Wednesday on a firmer dollar and as investor focus shifted to the Jackson Hole central bankers event for more clues on rate hike plans. Spot gold was up only 0.05% to $1,748.54 per ounce by 12:50 pm E.T. It rose as much as 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures eased gained 0.05% to $1,761.9.
This couple travels the world full time. Here’s what it costs — and how they pay for it
Ernestas Tyminas felt "stuck" in his role as a marketing manager at a newspaper in Colorado Springs, Colorado. So he requested two months off to backpack through Asia, he said, landing in Beijing in January 2019. "On the first day … I meet this one," he said, gesturing to Darina...
FDA plans to authorize bivalent boosters by Labor Day, sources say
The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's Covid boosters around Labor Day, said two people familiar with the discussions. The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign. Both Pfizer's...
Peak freight season is underway and there's no end in sight for congestion
U.S. Supply chains around the world continue to be vulnerable to interruptions or disruptions and it's expected to take long into next year until there is a stabilization in freight rates. Heading into Golden Week, the eight-day holiday in the first week of October in China, more sailings are expected...
