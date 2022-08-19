Read full article on original website
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Buffalo Bills roster is one of the deepest and most talented in the entire NFL. Because of this, the Bills depth chart was pretty much set well before the season begins. However, as the Bills preseason wears on, a few spots are still up for debate. There are currently...
LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lane Kiffin is cooking up something special in Oxford, Mississippi. After guiding Ole Miss football to the first 10-win regular season in school history, the Rebels coach had to watch his star quarterback, Matt Corral, depart for the NFL, as well as his two top running backs in Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner along with […] The post Ole Miss Rebels’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Jaxson Dart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ole Miss has Hogs on the brain for fourth day in a row, LSU suspends one of its running backs; Georgia loses RB to injury; Former Rebel now starting for Gus Malzahn
Jonathan Taylor broke out into another level in the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts running back emerged as the top rusher in the league last season. His ability to carve out great yardage from run plays helped the team stay in the playoff hunt for most of the season. Unfortunately, they fell just short at the end.
College football expansion and realignment was the story of the offseason once again, and now it appears one conference may not be done yet. Baylor coach Dave Aranda got some attention with a recent comment that the Big 12 is currently having more conversations about future expansion. What he said: ...
Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
With the grassroots season in the rearview mirror and high school basketball right around the corner, 247Sports has updated its rankings for the Class of 2023, and several of Arkansas' top targets are listed in the latest Top 150. Entering his fourth year at the helm, Razorback head coach Eric...
Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
The status of transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall remains unclear following his arrest for criminal mischief and subsequent suspension from the Texas football program. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters on Monday that he is “pleased” with Hall’s response to the events, but continued to obfuscate about whether he’ll be with the team on Sept. 3 versus ULM.
Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
Casey Thompson began his collegiate career at Texas and spent three seasons with the Longhorns. After last season, he entered the transfer portal and joined Nebraska. With the starting quarterback job now secured, Thompson went in-depth on comparing the talent and depth on the Nebraska and Texas rosters. His take...
The Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable Monday, thanks to a disastrous performance on the field that resulted in a 24-16 road loss to the New York Jets. While it’s just a preseason game, the Falcons failed to provide an overall positive impression on head coach Arthur Smith, who did not hold back when he spoke about […] The post ‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a massive personality. That personality has brought a renewed sense of energy to the Lions organization and its fan base. However, Monday was an uncharacteristic day for the Lions head coach. He was at practice, but he was the only coach there. Campbell allowed his players to run […] The post Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
