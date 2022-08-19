ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Aranburu wins overall at 2022 Tour du Limousin

By Jackie Tyson
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Comments / 0

Related
Cycling News

Best electric bikes 2022 - Assisted bikes for road, gravel, commuting and more

Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) The best electric bikes cover a bewildering range of different styles and prices. If you're not looking to spend too much, we've found a selection of the best electric bikes under £1,000 / $1,000, and the best electric bike under $2,000 / £2,000, but you can pay over £10,000 / $10,000 for the best lightweight electric bikes which can weigh little more than a normal drop bar race bike.
BICYCLES
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy