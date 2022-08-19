Read full article on original website
Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season...
Jack Quaid formed a 'Spoimler' bromance with Ethan Peck on Star Trek crossover event
We don't yet know about how Ensign Boimler feels about Spock, but actor Jack Quaid is over the moon about Ethan Peck. Quaid teases what's in store in the upcoming crossover event between the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks and the live-action Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in an interview with EW. And it sounds like he had a good time with Peck.
Mischa Barton has Cooper family reunion with The O.C. parents Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan
Welcome to South Carolina, bitch: The O.C. alum Mischa Barton reunited with her onscreen parents at a fan convention in Charleston. The actress joined Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan, who portrayed Marissa Cooper's parents Julie and Jimmy in the 2003 teen soap, at Ep-ix and Chill, a convention that brought together stars of other beloved teen titles like Teen Wolf, Gilmore Girls, and Charmed, for a panel on Sunday.
Virginia Patton Moss, It's a Wonderful Life actress, dies at 97
Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life, died Aug. 18 at the age of 97. A funeral home in Anne Arbor, Mich. confirmed that Patton Moss, who portrayed the wife of George Bailey's (James Stewart) brother, Harry (Todd Karns), died last month in Georgia. Her It's a Wonderful Life costar Karolyn Grimes, who starred as one of George and Mary Bailey's (Donna Reed) children, daughter Zuzu, paid tribute to Patton Moss on Facebook. "We have another angel!" Grimes wrote. "She will be missed!"
Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel
Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons: 'No other character on TV like Rollins'
Kelli Giddish, who's been a mainstay on Law & Order: SVU since her first appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins back in season 13, surprised fans Wednesday by announcing her departure from the long-running crime drama. The show is about to start airing its 24th season this fall on NBC. "I...
Carrie Bradshaw's timeline
With six seasons of Sex and the City, the HBO Max reboot series And Just Like That, and The CW's spin-off series The Carrie Diaries to inspire us, here's our part-factual, part-fantasy take on Ms. Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. AGE 6. Love at first fashion: Carrie buys her first...
Brendan Fraser's transformative Whale performance wins major pre-Oscars award
Brendan Fraser's career comeback just got a significant boost thanks to a major pre-Oscars accolade. The actor won the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Award for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, in which he plays a reclusive English teacher with a compulsive overeating disorder, attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).
What to Watch podcast: Take a trip to glam Newport Beach for the debut of Selling the OC
On today's What to Watch: The Oppenheim Group has been successful at Selling Sunset, now they'll try their hand at Selling the OC on a reality series spin-off — with a whole different group of highly motivated, dramatic real estate brokers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC — see if they're real-life Ted Lassos on the docuseries debut of Welcome to Wrexham. Mo Amer stars in the new comedy Mo, where he plays a Palestinian refugee on the path to citizenship living in Houston.
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint thinks if dragons can fly, then Lord Velaryon can be Black
Though House of the Dragon might be breaking records, some of its detractors sound like broken records — at least when it comes to the show's diversity. The members of House Velaryon, pale-skinned and purple-eyed in George R.R. Martin's hallowed texts, are wealthy Black seafarers in the HBO series — their race having been the subject of a number of think pieces, rants, and general internet weighings-in.
Only Murders in the Building creator breaks down season 2 finale time jump twist and new murder
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Just when Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) think they're finally out of the murder game, something pulls them right back in on Only Murders in the Building. At least they got a year break with no gruesome deaths and being named as suspects in murder cases, right?
What's new on Netflix in September 2022: NC-17 Blonde, Cobra Kai, Clueless, and more
What's new on Netflix in September 2022: NC-17 Blonde, Cobra Kai, Clueless. September might be a slow month for movie theaters, but it's gonna be a hot one for Netflix. Find that favorite spot on your couch and order some takeout, because you won't be leaving the house this September thanks to a bevy of premieres on Netflix.
Harry Styles doesn't love that his relationship with Olivia Wilde is 'at the ransom of a corner of Twitter'
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde addressed some of the "toxic negativity" that has surrounded their relationship. The British pop star, who has remained private about his relationship with the actress and filmmaker, shared rare comments about the vitriol aimed at Wilde in particular corners of the internet in a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday. Twitter is a "shitstorm of people trying to be awful to people," Styles said. Though he largely sees the good in his fans, it's no secret that large communities and fandoms can breed hate.
Saturday Night Live
Next-day watches of NBC favorites like Saturday Night Live, Law & Order, and Late Night with Seth Meyers will soon have fans flocking to Peacock. Beginning September 19, the streamer will become home to new episodes of NBC and Bravo series for viewing the day after they air. Peacock will also be adjusting its "premium" plan price to $5 per month (there is a free version that does not include next-day airing, and a more expensive, ad-free version at $9.99 per month).
Mad Max director George Miller casts bullied Australian boy in prequel film Furiosa
Sometimes mad geniuses have the biggest hearts. George Miller, acclaimed director of Mad Max: Fury Road and the upcoming Three Thousand Years of Longing, was affected by a 2020 viral video that showed a young Australian boy, Quaden Bayles, crying after being picked up from school by his mother. Bayles has a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, and was being harshly bullied at school.
The best action movies on HBO Max
Action films are a favorite of Hollywood, mostly because the genre is just so malleable. There's a hero (or antihero) at its core, tasked with taking care of business. But that business can be anything from snuffing out reams of Russian bad guys — see Bob Odenkirk in the left-field 2021 action surprise Nobody — to Arnold Schwarzenegger engaging in a fist fight with Sharon Stone (See, she's not really his wife, and she doesn't want him to go to Mars. But more on that later).
Scott Patterson recalls feeling like 'some kind of meat stick' filming this Gilmore Girls scene
It sounds like the residents of Stars Hollow owe Scott Patterson an apology. actor shared that he felt its infamous "butt scene" was so objectifying that it led him to question his entire involvement in the show. In the season three episode "Keg! Max," Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa...
Law & Orderto air first-ever crossover special with all 3 NBC dramas
The Law & Order cinematic universe is colliding for a historic crossover event. For the first time in the franchise's history, all three of the currently airing Law & Order series will be joining forces for a three-hour special that is set to air Sept. 22, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. That means the cast of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the Law & Order mothership will be coming together on the small screen for an intertwined story arc.
What's leaving Netflix in September: The Vampire Diaries, Mean Girls, Blade Runner, more
Summer's almost over, and fall's about to begin. That means a lot of things — the beginning of a new school year, the days getting shorter, leaves getting ready to change colors — but it also means that it's time to figure out what's leaving Netflix next month so we can plan our last-minute binges!
The Big Little Lies twins say Goodnight Mommy to Naomi Watts in eerie new trailer for horror remake
The twins from HBO's Big Little Lies have found a new mommy. Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, the child actors who played Josh and Max Wright, the troubled sons of Nicole Kidman's Celeste, star in the new American remake of the chilling 2014 Austrian indie hit Goodnight Mommy — and now we're getting our first peek at them.
