Read full article on original website
Related
Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
therecordlive.com
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
Orange Leader
Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations
A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
Vidor landlord standing trial in 2017 shooting death of tenant
ORANGE, Texas — Jury selection began Monday in the manslaughter trial of a Vidor landlord accused of fatally shooting his tenant in 2017. James McClelland, 74, is standing trial on a manslaughter charge in Orange County's 163rd District Court for the shooting death of Chris Nicolasora, 38. Judge Rex Peveto is presiding over the trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Man Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Sulphur (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash in Sulphur. An initial investigation into the crash reveals Mark E. Brock of Sulphur, who was traveling northbound, hit a pedestrian walking in the middle of [..]
Orange Leader
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?
Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
kjas.com
Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
Port Arthur News
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
2 Person Dead In A Two-Car Crash Near Tulane Road (Orange County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-car crash on Monday night that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened on Highway 62 in Orange County, near [..]
KPLC TV
Conflicting stories following state police traffic stop in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Dash and body camera video provided by Louisiana State Police tells a different than one told by a Southwest Louisiana woman who was pulled over a few weeks ago. Diondra Evans told 7 News she believed the person who stopped her in Sulphur on Aug. 13...
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report that 2 people were killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas DPS identified the victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle and the other victim as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022. Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule...
Silsbee man, Kirbyville woman charged after tip about robbery leads to discovery of drugs
JASPER, Texas — A Kirbyville woman and Silsbee man have been formally charged after a tip concerning a robbery led to the discovery of drugs. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an August 20, 2022 newscast.) Colton Wade McInnis, 23, has been charged with possession of controlled substance....
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake. Westlake, Louisiana – On August 20, 2022, Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye revealed that an arrest had been made in connection with the Blast and Vac Car Wash burglary after further investigation. Jacob Alan Montgomery, of Westlake,...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive
TEXAS — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report. For more information...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 3