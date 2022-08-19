ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12NewsNow

Comments / 3

Related
12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations

A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Vidor landlord standing trial in 2017 shooting death of tenant

ORANGE, Texas — Jury selection began Monday in the manslaughter trial of a Vidor landlord accused of fatally shooting his tenant in 2017. James McClelland, 74, is standing trial on a manslaughter charge in Orange County's 163rd District Court for the shooting death of Chris Nicolasora, 38. Judge Rex Peveto is presiding over the trial.
VIDOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Police#Mobile Device#Violent Crime#Orange#Cove
Orange Leader

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?

Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022. Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive

TEXAS — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report. For more information...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy