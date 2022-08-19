ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

northfortynews

New Laws to Cut Taxes for Child Care Centers and Workers, Seniors & Consumers

Signed by Governor Polis & Passed By Legislature Took Effect August 10, Certain Savings Kick in Immediately and Others Begin in Early 2023. New laws signed by Governor Polis and passed by the Colorado legislature took effect on August 10 including new laws to cut taxes for child care centers, early childhood educators, and seniors. Certain savings will kick in immediately and others will begin in early 2023.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains

A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election

Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign

Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.

A new report from the Economic Policy Institute called out Colorado as having the highest pay gap for teachers compared to the rest of the country.  The report says teachers are paid less than other non-teacher college graduates and that this gap is worse in Colorado than anywhere else. Colorado teachers' weekly pay "penalty" compared […] The post Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Don't Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?

We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
COLORADO STATE
