Read full article on original website
Related
Gov Polis Attends Colorado Water Congress
In his Western Colorado visit today, Governor Polis made one stop at the Colorado Water Congress in Steamboat Springs.
Daily Record
Tarantula tunnels under Colorado highways may promote mating, stop squishing, bug advocates say
Arachnid advocates trying to prevent the squishing of tarantulas as they seek mates on southeastern Colorado plains have asked the Colorado Department of Transportation to create safe crossing tunnels under several highways. Hundreds of male tarantulas perish under vehicle tires this time of year as they trek from their foot-deep...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
realvail.com
Bennet, O’Dea cross campaign paths, offer very different views on Colorado River water, climate crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Laws to Cut Taxes for Child Care Centers and Workers, Seniors & Consumers
Signed by Governor Polis & Passed By Legislature Took Effect August 10, Certain Savings Kick in Immediately and Others Begin in Early 2023. New laws signed by Governor Polis and passed by the Colorado legislature took effect on August 10 including new laws to cut taxes for child care centers, early childhood educators, and seniors. Certain savings will kick in immediately and others will begin in early 2023.
Colorado River Crisis: Can the lifeline to the West be saved?
Known for its incredible beauty as it carves through Colorado’s central mountains, the Colorado River and its tributaries are crucial water sources vital to 40 million people. But drought and water usage have drained the river and have wide-reaching consequences across various industries.
The Sinister History of an Abandoned Colorado Institution
The city of Arvada, Colorado was once home to the Colorado State Home and Training School near the corner of Kipling and 52nd Place. This home for mentally ill patients was also known as Ridge Home. At its peak, Ridge Home served nearly 1500 patients from 1912 to about 1992,...
Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains
A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
RELATED PEOPLE
ksut.org
‘We need to hear these stories’: Colorado begins investigating a former Indian boarding school
Deborah Parker heads the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, and she's a trusted confidant for Indigenous elders who attended federal Indian boarding schools in their youth. “We’re talking about institutions, prison systems, that were buildings you put children in as young as 3 years old, and many children...
Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election
Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Americans have this Colorado mountain town on their radar, other spots... not so much
MoveBuddha recently released their Colorado migration report based on data from the start of the year until August 5, looking at what cities people are looking to move to and what cities people are looking to move out of, based on search queries entered into their website. One interesting aspect...
The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.
A new report from the Economic Policy Institute called out Colorado as having the highest pay gap for teachers compared to the rest of the country. The report says teachers are paid less than other non-teacher college graduates and that this gap is worse in Colorado than anywhere else. Colorado teachers’ weekly pay “penalty” compared […] The post Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradosun.com
Colorado communities are harvesting record real estate transfer taxes. But they are not banking on the boom.
After a billionaire went on a spending spree in downtown Crested Butte — and hordes of out-of-towners bought homes in the pandemic’s urban exodus — the end-of-the-road village of roughly 1,400 has spent close to $7 million on land acquisitions, easements, a B&B for workers and a transition to all-electric cars and vehicles.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
KRDO
Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs tests positive for blue-green algae
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced Tuesday that Pikeview Reservoir in central Colorado Springs has tested positive for blue-green algae. CSU said the popular spot is still safe for fishing, but humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. Anglers are also...
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 16