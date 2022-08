Vail Resorts on Monday issued the following press release on opening dates this coming ski season for its five Colorado ski areas:. Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte announced today their opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season, starting with Keystone’s kick-off in October and running all the way until spring with Breckenridge open well into May. Keystone will open as soon as weather and conditions permit in October, thanks to its state-of-the-art, energy-efficient snowmaking system. Breckenridge and Vail will follow on Nov. 11, and Beaver Creek and Crested Butte will open on Nov. 23. All dates are weather and conditions dependent.

BEAVER CREEK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO