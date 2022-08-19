Read full article on original website
New Hampshire city bans outdoor water use due to drought
DOVER, NH (WGME) -- People in Dover, New Hampshire are being told "don't use water outside.”. The city is under a mandatory ban due to severe drought with the city trying to protect the water supply for the fall and winter ahead. The city manager issued the emergency order, putting...
Some Maine communities break rainfall records
Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
Silver Alert issued for New Hampshire man with Alzheimer's disease
WARNER, NH (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a Warner man with Alzheimer's disease. Fifty-nine-year-old Patrick Henry Hart was reported missing Sunday around 4:15 p.m. He was last seen on the porch of his home and police believe he may have walked away. Hart...
Sanford pushes new plan to revitalize downtown
SANFORD (WGME) -- There's a new push to revitalize downtown Sanford. In November, voters will decide if they want to approve a $1 million Brownfield Bond to redevelop the International Woolen Mill. That type of bond is meant for revitalizing polluted and abandoned property after industrial use. The city hopes...
