From September 1 through September 30 at the Winona Public Library in the Bell Art Room, Patrick Grace exhibits a new group of bird-focused paintings, some acrylic on wood panel and some mixed media on found paper. The works on panel use navigational charts of the Mississippi River as background to the birds in flight. The style is influenced by the pop art of the 1960s. The paper pieces use a collage-like style to help accentuate the dilemma of our modern culture as it races to alter the world so that other species must adapt or perish. This is Grace’s first public display of naturalistic, bird-focused work. All work is available for sale directly from the artist.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO