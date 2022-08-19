Read full article on original website
Quilts of Valor Show in Cochrane September 16, 17
The Quilts of Valor Show will be at the VFW Club, 100 Michaels Street in Cochrane on Friday, September 16, from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We have over 100 patriotic quilts to show you. We will also have a large variety of personal quilts on display at the Herman Rusch Prairie Moon Sculpture Garden, W2727 Prairie Moon Road, Fountain City. Our raffle quilt, which local business have been selling tickets for, will be on display at Prairie Moon, and the drawing is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for this beautiful quilt.
'Way lost' ocean bird spotted in Winona
Earlier in the week on August 13-15, Winonans flocked to catch a view of a once-in-a-lifetime sight: a Caribbean brown booby in the Midwest. Birder and City Council member Steve Young equated it to having a hummingbird in the North Pole. Many regional birders took this rare opportunity to check...
Ashley for the Arts raises nearly $650K for nonprofits
It was a successful weekend in Arcadia at Ashley for the Arts that took place August 11-13. The annual three-day music and arts festival hosted tens of thousands of fans with an array of headline entertainment, art and craft vendors, rows of food vendors, an inflatable air park, a lumberjack show, street performers, fireworks and so much more! The organization announced last week that more than 70 nonprofit organizations that participated in the event will benefit from nearly $650,000 donated by Ashley for the Arts.
SEMAC awards arts grants
On August 16, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded fifteen individual artist grants for a total of $59,000 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included eight grants to emerging artists for $24,000, and seven grants to advancing artists for $35,000. SEMAC...
A Winona thank you to Judy Bodway!
As Judy Bodway moves to her new location to be near family, on behalf of her many friends and the whole city, we wish her all the best and a huge thanks for all she has done to make Winona a more wonderful place to live. Her administrative work for the city and all of her many volunteer activities have been truly exceptional.
Celebrating the past year, looking forward to the next
During the past several years, Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) has navigated historic and unprecedented times. After operating, teaching, and learning remotely for much of 2020 and 2021, the extended period of pandemic-induced isolation ended, and our campuses reopened last fall with resilience and a renewed energy and excitement for human connection.
Walentiny, Semling win Goodview Gallop 5K
On Saturday, August 20, 2022, it was a wonderful day for the annual 1K and 5K Goodview Gallop races. In the 5K, the overall female winner was Sonja Semling, of Fountain City, with a time of 19:15 minutes — the 10th best time in any Goodview Gallop since 2010. She was followed by Linda Williams (20:54) in second place, and Amblyn Reisetter (21:27) in third. On the men’s side, the overall winner was Michael Walentiny, of Lewiston, with a 16:37-minute finish, followed by Joshua Jumbeck (16:42) and Jacob Jumbeck (17:12).
Winona boy wins national disc golf tourney
A 12-year-old Winona boy is making waves in the national disc golf circuit. Fresh off an 18th place finish at the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) World Junior Championships in July, Silas Schell just won a major PDGA event, the Ledgestone Open. Schell was one of over 2,000 athletes who...
Winona Sportsmen’s Club Trap League results
Jr. Pozanc — 50/50 at 23 yds. Mike Borkowski — 50/50 at 21 yds. Hunter Brown — 49/50 at 27 yds. Todd Looney — 49/50 at 25 yds. Tom Rossin — 49/50 at 24 yds. Greg Backes — 49/50 at 19 yds. Mick Fort...
Cotter welcomes back students
Students greeted one another with waves, high fives and conversation as the 2022-2023 school year started at Cotter Schools on Monday. Ninth graders Ezra Burros and Anthony Schneider were starting high school. Schneider was excited about having “a little more independence with classes.”. 10th grader Kollin Diaczun and 11th...
Lane closures on Winona bridge Aug. 24-25
Motorists on the Highway 43 Mississippi River bridges in Winona will encounter lane closures on Aug. 24-25 during daytime hours as crews complete crack sealing work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Crews will be cleaning out road pavement cracks and sealing them on the bridges. This maintenance effort...
School Board should go back to the drawing board
Thank you to WAPS School Board member Steve Schild for explaining his position on the WAPS' facilities plan. Steve's reasoning makes sense when we look at the details involving enrollment numbers and allocating money for facilities. I agree with him and also oppose the $85 million proposed referendum. Simply stated,...
Support Fritz and Ward for County Board
When considering candidates for Winona County Board of Commissioners, please consider this mid-term election is about change to the board as a whole. We have had this 3-2 majority for way too long. This majority board may have attempted to appoint certain people to the Board of Adjustments to facilitate...
Police blotter
• Officers cited James Lee Winn, 35, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree assault for an incident that occurred on July 20, 2022. According to the report, Winn allegedly got into a fight with an unknown-to-him party near the 50 block of Seventh Street at 2:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.
$40M police-fire-ERC project proposed for 2024
City of Winona officials and staff are tentatively planning to construct a new police-fire station and community center project in 2024, according to the city’s latest Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The Planning Commission approved the newest CIP last Monday, and it is now headed to the City Council for a vote next week.
Request a moratorium on puppy mills
I'm concerned about the physical and psychological welfare of dogs in large-scale breeding facilities, where quality of life can be poor, here in Winona County. Being held in a cage or pen for years and raised to produce as many puppies as possible can result in severe psychological harm to these animals. Without proper socialization, exercise, veterinary care, and love, these dogs may develop lifelong behavior problems. Play matters. Being able to play with a ball, take long walks, or curl up in the sun for a nap, all contribute to a well-adjusted, happy dog. The welfare of a dog is not just about food and water.
Winona State volleyball tabbed 15th in AVCA Poll
The 2022 Winona State University women's volleyball team was tabbed No. 15 in the first American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches' Poll, as announced earlier this week. The Warriors are one of five Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) programs in the top 15. Winona State, under the direction of head...
Allegedly distracted driver ticketed in fatal crash
One of the drivers in a fatal crash north of Fountain City on August 10 was ticketed with inattentive driving last week. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department officials alleged that Kaylee Jean Tiffany, 24, of Cochrane, looked down at her cell phone just before rear-ending a vehicle carrying Errol Doerr, 45, of Fountain City, and two passengers. The collision allegedly pushed Doerr’s vehicle into the oncoming lane of traffic, where it collided with a third vehicle in a crash that killed Doerr and severely injured his two passengers.
Schools, CDC relax some COVID rules
With the new school year, there are some slight changes to local schools’ COVID protocols in areas such as quarantining and tracking cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month did away with recommendations to group students in cohorts to minimize the potential for the virus to spread, as well as quarantine recommendations for those who come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID. Local schools are also relaxing COVID protocols.
