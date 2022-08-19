I'm concerned about the physical and psychological welfare of dogs in large-scale breeding facilities, where quality of life can be poor, here in Winona County. Being held in a cage or pen for years and raised to produce as many puppies as possible can result in severe psychological harm to these animals. Without proper socialization, exercise, veterinary care, and love, these dogs may develop lifelong behavior problems. Play matters. Being able to play with a ball, take long walks, or curl up in the sun for a nap, all contribute to a well-adjusted, happy dog. The welfare of a dog is not just about food and water.

WINONA COUNTY, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO