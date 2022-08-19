Read full article on original website
'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview
The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
Wayne Brady Dishes on the Amount of Nudity in 'American Gigolo' Series (Exclusive)
Wayne Brady is getting real about how steamy things got on the set of his new series, American Gigolo. ET spoke to Brady backstage at the African American Film Critics Association TV Honors, where he was a presenter Saturday night, about just how much nudity was involved in the making of the Showtime series.
Barbie Ferreira Leaving 'Euphoria' Ahead of Season 3
Barbie Ferreira is closing the door on Euphoria. The 25-year-old actress, who played Kat Hernandez on the first two seasons of the HBO teen drama, announced on her Instagram story Wednesday she would not be returning for the upcoming third season. "After four years of getting to embody the most...
‘RHODubai’ Reunion Trailer: Naomi Campbell ‘Crashes’ to Praise Chanel Ayan
The first season of The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to a close and viewers know that means a reunion is on the way! In a sneak peek for the show's epic two-part reunion, we see another super model step on the scene to throw some praise Chanel Ayan's way. The trailer kicks off with reunion host Andy Cohen taking a call from Naomi Campbell, who had a very special message for Ayan.
John Boyega Got ‘Emotional’ Watching Ewan McGregor Defend ‘Obi-Wan’ Co-Star Moses Ingram Against Racist Trolls
John Boyega has never shied away from speaking out about the racist bullying he received for his work as Finn in the “Star Wars” franchise. Things got so bad, he convened a meeting with Disney and Lucasfilm execs to express his disappointment in their lack of support during the targeted attacks. While Boyega has now said he has no plans to return to “Star Wars,” he’s proud of “Obi-Wan” star Ewan McGregor coming to his co-star Moses Ingram’s defense after she became the target of online hate when their series premiered on Disney+ in May. “I don’t know how Disney have done,...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt a Senior Rescue Dog
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's family continues to grow! The royal couple has added a new dog to their brood. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a 7-year-old rescue dog named Mamma Mia from the Beagle Freedom Project in Los Angeles earlier this month. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, animal rights attorney Shannon Keith says that it all started with a mysterious phone call from the duchess herself.
Sarah Hyland Stuns in Two Romantic Wedding Gowns: See Her Bridal Looks
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams walked down the aisle over the weekend and their wedding was nothing short of romantic, so it only made sense that the Love Island USA host had the perfect gowns to match. Designer Vera Wang shared the first look at Hyland's custom Vera Wange Haute ceremony dress Monday morning.
Anne Heche: Iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery Is Her Final Resting Place
Anne Heche has found her final resting place among Hollywood's brightest stars. According to the actress' death certificate, obtained by ET, Heche's body was cremated on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, where she will also be buried. Details on a burial or a memorial service have not been shared.
'The Bachelorette': Tyler Reveals If He Still Has Feelings for Rachel After His Heartbreaking Exit (Exclusive)
Tyler Norris is over Rachel Recchia. The small business owner was sent home in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night's Hometown episode of The Bachelorette, but, when ET spoke with him at the "Men Tell All" taping, he revealed he's doing better in the weeks since the devastating moment. While Tyler...
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Split After 25 Years of Marriage: Report
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are reportedly calling it quits after 25 years of marriage. According to docs obtained by TMZ, Flavin filed for divorce last Friday in Florida, and wants to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach, Florida, amid the divorce proceedings. She also believes her husband is hiding marital assets.
Sofia Vergara Dishes on 'Modern Family' Reunion at Sarah Hyland's 'Amazing' Wedding (Exclusive)
Sofia Vergara is gushing over Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' "amazing" wedding. After a lengthy pandemic-related postponement, the couple finally made it down the aisle and exchanged vows in front of friends and family, including Hyland's Modern Family co-stars, over the weekend. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, Vergara and more were all in attendance to watch the couple tie the knot.
Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Stanaland Sets the Record Straight on 'Selling the OC' Kissing Incident
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Selling the OC. Selling the OC, Selling Sunset's latest spinoff, premiered on Netflix Wednesday, and while the show is mostly about selling multi-million-dollar homes in California's affluent Orange County neighborhoods, there was plenty of in-office drama too. There were agents arguing over listings and even a moment between co-stars Tyler Stanaland -- who is married to Pitch Perfect star, Brittany Snow -- and Kayla Cardona, that crossed the line and had the whole office talking.
Kim Kardashian Talks Second Chances in Trailer for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's 'Gutsy' Docuseries
Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in second chances. In the trailer for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new docuseries, Gutsy, Kim talks about her work within the criminal justice system and why she so strongly believes in second chances. "To throw someone's life away when people really do make changes...I...
Jonathan Knight Reveals He Secretly Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez (Exclusive)
Jonathan Knight is officially off the market! ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the New Kids on the Block band member and Farmhouse Fixer star on the set of the HGTV series about the show's second season and getting married to his longtime love, Harley Rodriguez, in secret. "It is so...
Anne Heche's Sons Address Her Burial Site at Hollywood Forever Cemetery: 'She Also Belongs to Her Fans'
In Hollywood, forever. Anne Heche's sons are addressing their choice for the late actress' final resting place. The actress' 20-year-old son, Homer, released a statement on Tuesday, via his rep, on behalf of himself and his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, regarding the family's choice to inter Heche's ashes at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Meet 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tour Cast Backstage in Philadelphia
Angelina Jolie had the perfect mother-daughter night out with 14-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt over the weekend. The two attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they got the opportunity to meet members of the cast backstage. "Waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Respond to 'Cruelty' From Some Fans Regarding Their Relationship
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are addressing the small number of fans who have had negative things to say about their relationship. The musician and the actress began their relationship in 2020 -- following the making of Don't Worry Darling -- and have been on the receiving end of scrutiny from “Harries” who have questioned the 10-year age gap in their relationship and created Twitter and TikTok videos debunking the validity of their romance.
John Boyega Not 'Bitter' About Racist 'Star Wars' Fans, Happy to Be 'That Guy' to Inspire Change
John Boyega may not be returning to the world of Star Wars but he still appreciates seeing the franchise take a step toward changing for the better. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang, Boyega praised studios Disney and Lucasfilm for their timely response to the fan harassment of Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram.
See Jennifer Lopez in Her Turtleneck Wedding Gown: All the Details on Her Three Bridal Looks
The first official photo of Mrs. Affleck is here! Three days after their lavish wedding ceremony on Ben Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, Vogue released the first official portrait of Jennifer Lopez in her wedding dress. In the pictures released Tuesday, Vogue revealed that J Lo had a very specific...
