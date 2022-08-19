ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview

The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Barbie Ferreira Leaving 'Euphoria' Ahead of Season 3

Barbie Ferreira is closing the door on Euphoria. The 25-year-old actress, who played Kat Hernandez on the first two seasons of the HBO teen drama, announced on her Instagram story Wednesday she would not be returning for the upcoming third season. "After four years of getting to embody the most...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

‘RHODubai’ Reunion Trailer: Naomi Campbell ‘Crashes’ to Praise Chanel Ayan

The first season of The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to a close and viewers know that means a reunion is on the way! In a sneak peek for the show's epic two-part reunion, we see another super model step on the scene to throw some praise Chanel Ayan's way. The trailer kicks off with reunion host Andy Cohen taking a call from Naomi Campbell, who had a very special message for Ayan.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Harry Shum Jr.
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
James
Variety

John Boyega Got ‘Emotional’ Watching Ewan McGregor Defend ‘Obi-Wan’ Co-Star Moses Ingram Against Racist Trolls

John Boyega has never shied away from speaking out about the racist bullying he received for his work as Finn in the “Star Wars” franchise. Things got so bad, he convened a meeting with Disney and Lucasfilm execs to express his disappointment in their lack of support during the targeted attacks. While Boyega has now said he has no plans to return to “Star Wars,” he’s proud of “Obi-Wan” star Ewan McGregor coming to his co-star Moses Ingram’s defense after she became the target of online hate when their series premiered on Disney+ in May. “I don’t know how Disney have done,...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt a Senior Rescue Dog

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's family continues to grow! The royal couple has added a new dog to their brood. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a 7-year-old rescue dog named Mamma Mia from the Beagle Freedom Project in Los Angeles earlier this month. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, animal rights attorney Shannon Keith says that it all started with a mysterious phone call from the duchess herself.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Echo Park#Crime Thriller#Anatomy
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery Is Her Final Resting Place

Anne Heche has found her final resting place among Hollywood's brightest stars. According to the actress' death certificate, obtained by ET, Heche's body was cremated on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, where she will also be buried. Details on a burial or a memorial service have not been shared.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Split After 25 Years of Marriage: Report

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are reportedly calling it quits after 25 years of marriage. According to docs obtained by TMZ, Flavin filed for divorce last Friday in Florida, and wants to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach, Florida, amid the divorce proceedings. She also believes her husband is hiding marital assets.
PALM BEACH, FL
ETOnline.com

Sofia Vergara Dishes on 'Modern Family' Reunion at Sarah Hyland's 'Amazing' Wedding (Exclusive)

Sofia Vergara is gushing over Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' "amazing" wedding. After a lengthy pandemic-related postponement, the couple finally made it down the aisle and exchanged vows in front of friends and family, including Hyland's Modern Family co-stars, over the weekend. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, Vergara and more were all in attendance to watch the couple tie the knot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Stanaland Sets the Record Straight on 'Selling the OC' Kissing Incident

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Selling the OC. Selling the OC, Selling Sunset's latest spinoff, premiered on Netflix Wednesday, and while the show is mostly about selling multi-million-dollar homes in California's affluent Orange County neighborhoods, there was plenty of in-office drama too. There were agents arguing over listings and even a moment between co-stars Tyler Stanaland -- who is married to Pitch Perfect star, Brittany Snow -- and Kayla Cardona, that crossed the line and had the whole office talking.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche's Sons Address Her Burial Site at Hollywood Forever Cemetery: 'She Also Belongs to Her Fans'

In Hollywood, forever. Anne Heche's sons are addressing their choice for the late actress' final resting place. The actress' 20-year-old son, Homer, released a statement on Tuesday, via his rep, on behalf of himself and his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, regarding the family's choice to inter Heche's ashes at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Respond to 'Cruelty' From Some Fans Regarding Their Relationship

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are addressing the small number of fans who have had negative things to say about their relationship. The musician and the actress began their relationship in 2020 -- following the making of Don't Worry Darling -- and have been on the receiving end of scrutiny from “Harries” who have questioned the 10-year age gap in their relationship and created Twitter and TikTok videos debunking the validity of their romance.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy