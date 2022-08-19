For Linda Barnett, volunteering and giving back to the community have been a constant – before and after her retirement in 2000. The Beachwood resident spends most of her time engaging with the National Council of Jewish Women’s Cleveland chapter, which she joined 42 years ago when she first learned about Entertainmobile, a singing group that travels the community to bring Broadway-style music to nursing homes, senior housing and independent living facilities. She is also a past president of the group and has held other leadership positions for over 20 years, including serving as an honorary director, and as chair and later vice president for its Designer Dress Days. She also spends time with Reader’s Theater, a short-term interactive theater and literacy program for fourth-grade students throughout Greater Cleveland. Groups meet once a week for three weeks, performing for their classmates at the final meeting.

