Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His MusicVince MartellacciiCleveland, OH
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Area private schools offer 'unique’ sports
Many schools offer sports opportunities, some of them more “unique” than others. Including lesser-known or lesser-played sports opportunities in a school’s selection offer children more options to become involved, get moving and get to know each other. Sean McDonnell, director of athletics K-12 and varsity basketball coach...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad prepares to open in Chagrin Falls
Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger are preparing to open a Chabad in Chagrin Falls. The couple are from the New York City area and were appointed under the auspices of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, executive director of Chabad of Cleveland. Simi Itzinger’s maiden name is Greenberg and she is originally from Solon.
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Linda Barnett
For Linda Barnett, volunteering and giving back to the community have been a constant – before and after her retirement in 2000. The Beachwood resident spends most of her time engaging with the National Council of Jewish Women’s Cleveland chapter, which she joined 42 years ago when she first learned about Entertainmobile, a singing group that travels the community to bring Broadway-style music to nursing homes, senior housing and independent living facilities. She is also a past president of the group and has held other leadership positions for over 20 years, including serving as an honorary director, and as chair and later vice president for its Designer Dress Days. She also spends time with Reader’s Theater, a short-term interactive theater and literacy program for fourth-grade students throughout Greater Cleveland. Groups meet once a week for three weeks, performing for their classmates at the final meeting.
Cleveland Jewish News
Senturia named Fairmount Temple executive director
Julianna Johnston Senturia was named the new executive director of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. Senturia assumed the position on Aug. 15, replacing Steve Borstein, whose contract was not renewed after 11 years. “My husband and I have been members of Fairmount Temple since we were first engaged, so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
US Department of Ed backs Arizona student who braved months of anti-Semitic slurs
The U.S. Department of Education has ruled that an Arizona school district violated the civil rights of a Jewish student who was subject to anti-Semitic harassment. According to the ruling by the DOE, Kyrene School District #28 failed to address the student’s concerns after being alerted to months of harassment from “numerous classmates” in school and on social media.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kaplan to receive Engage! Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award
Ira Kaplan, executive chairman and member of the executive committee at Benesch, will be awarded the Engage! Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award during the Generation NEXT Awards Sept. 29. “Ira was not only a wonderful Board Chair, but a terrific mentor to me personally,” Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Starting swimming lessons early can offer lifelong advantages
Teaching children to swim at a young age can prove beneficial in many scenarios in and out of the water. Some swimming programs begin instruction for children as young as infancy, in which they teach babies how to stay afloat. Knowing how to float and swim are skills that can save a child’s life.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ruben, Esther
Esther Ruben, born in New Castle, Pa., on Purim 1924. Esther died on Aug. 24, 2022. Esther moved to Cleveland at age 5, and was a resident of Beachwood for over 70 years. A Hebrew teacher and scholar, Esther received her Bachelor of Hebrew Letters degree from the Bureau of Jewish Education. She taught Hebrew and Sunday school for over 50 years, first at Park Synagogue and then at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. She tutored many hundreds of Bar/Bat Mitzvah students, including adults, over several generations. She received numerous awards and prizes in Hebrew language in literature. Esther was a past-president of the Hilltop School and Beachwood High School PTAs, and was a trustee of the Beachwood Civic League.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Brookover appointed Holocaust and Genocide Memorial director
The Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission appointed Andrea Brookover as their executive director, according to an August news release. The Commission was created in 2021 by the Ohio General Assembly to bring awareness to issues relating to the Holocaust and genocide, while also advising state government officials about these issues.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Cleveland Heights resident Rabbi Weiss, named CNN Hero
Former Cleveland Heights resident Rabbi Amy Coben Weiss was named a CNN Hero in June for her work founding Undies for Everyone and as its executive director. The organization is the only nonprofit in the nation to exclusively address the critical gap of underwear insecurity as a basic need for a child’s social and academic success, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky and Lenny’s matriarch, Gloria Kurland, to celebrate 90th birthday
At nearly 90 years old, Gloria Kurland is holding her own at Corky & Lenny’s, where she is the lunchtime hostess six days a week, greeting customers, listening to their stories and dishing advice on just about everything. Kurland has traveled the world and met celebrities at the Woodmere...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chang to headline NCJW/CLE Opening Meeting Sept. 12
Following two years of virtual opening meetings, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland will make a return to in-person programming for its 128th opening meeting and luncheon on Sept. 12 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Juju Chang, Emmy award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” will speak about her journey to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Sally Priesand Paves the Way’ exhibit available online
“Sally Priesand Paves the Way,” an exhibit from The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of The American Jewish Archives in Cincinnati is available online for anyone to experience, according to a news release. The virtual tour includes primary sources, photographs with context and inspirational quotes. The in-person exhibit about the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Users of far-right social media site Gab aim antisemitic threats at Pennsylvania Jewish lawmaker
(Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle via JTA) — Users of the far-right social media site Gab have posted antisemitic threats targeting a Pennsylvania lawmaker who criticized the site. State Rep. Dan Frankel participated in a press conference last month criticizing Gab after news reports revealed that Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano...
Cleveland Jewish News
After 75 years, Gali’s Florist & Garden Center sold
The family-owned Gali’s Florist & Garden Center in Beachwood was recently sold, but will continue to operate as a flower shop and garden center under the Gali name. Since 1945 when Steven and Irene Gali purchased the property with the greenhouses and flower shop, the family has served the community with fresh flowers at 21301 Chagrin Blvd. for over 75 years. Built out in the country at the time, the area around Gali’s became more developed over the years.
Cleveland Jewish News
Minn. GOP’s nominee for governor says comparing COVID policies to the Holocaust is ‘legitimate’
(JTA) — When the Minnesota GOP’s nominee for governor invoked Kristallnacht and Hitler at a recent anti-mask mandate rally, it was a by-now familiar scene: a public figure comparing life under COVID-19 restrictions to the days of Nazi rule. But on Tuesday, former State Sen. Scott Jensen did...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood installs license plate readers
The city of Beachwood recently installed 31 license plate readers throughout the city, including two mobile units in police vehicles. License plate readers are technological apparatus with fast-moving cameras that record the visible license plates of passing automobiles, according to a news release. The place, time and date of such information are all noted, and it will notify law enforcement if the car’s information matches that of a vehicle on a “hot list,” the release stated.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Arizona governor, denounces endorsee’s statement that Jews are ‘evil’
(JTA) — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, said she would withdraw her endorsement of a candidate for Oklahoma’s state senate if she verifies that he made a series of antisemitic statements. Lake told Axios on Monday that the military record of Jarrin Jackson, a candidate...
Cleveland Jewish News
Second suspect arrested in connection with carjacking of rabbi in Solon
A second suspect was arrested Aug. 15 in connection with a carjacking of a 62-year-old rabbi from Beachwood that occurred in Solon Aug. 9. Donteze Congress, 18, was arrested at his home in Maple Heights and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said in a news release Aug. 22.
Cleveland Jewish News
Adelmans celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Joanne and Larry Adelman of Beachwood will happily celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 26. They are the parents of Staci (Leland), Steffi (Rob) and Todd (Kelly). Mimi and Poppy, 60 sure looks good on you! We love you so much, “ABC” and “HOT” for another six decades together. Happy anniversary, with love, from your seven grandkids: Dani, Marisa, Chad, Ryan, Reid, Jillian and Caden.
Comments / 0