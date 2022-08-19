Monica Rambau: Photon is getting her first solo comic series. Marvel says this adventure will Eve L. Ewing and Micheal Sta. Maria will bring it to life. December will see the Avenger embarking on a five-issue arc together. The Marvels will see Teyonah Paris join Brie Larson and Iman Vellani unite on the big screen next year. People have been wondering what was going on with Photon since she last appeared in WandaVision. People anticipated the Marvel hero's entrance into the MCU when Paris was cast. But, a lot of fans had no experience with Monica Rambeau before the show. She's a rich character with four decades of appearances in the books. With Photon, these viewers would actually get a chance to read up about her and what the future will be for the Avenger in the comics. Check out the cover down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO