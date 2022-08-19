Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Vinland Saga Creator Teases the Manga Could Be Ending
Vinland Saga has earned it place as one of the most violent anime franchises today, following the story of a young viking in a universe not far from the events that helped shape our world. In a recent interview, the creator of Thorfinn took the opportunity to hint that the finale of the series that first started in 2005 might not be as far away as fans think, while chatting with another prolific creator in Hajime Isayama, the mangaka responsible for Attack on Titan.
ComicBook
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
Batgirl Reportedly Gets Secret Screenings For Cast and Crew Amid Warner Bros. Cancellation
Warner Bros. made an unprecedented decision in the realm of superhero movies earlier this month, when the studio announced that it would be shelving its live-action Batgirl movie, instead of releasing it in theaters or on HBO Max. The move shocked many, especially because the film had already wrapped filming and was in the throes of post-production, meaning that its nearly-completed footage would not be able to see the light of day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a select few are getting the opportunity to see Batgirl, with secret "funeral screenings" of the film being held on the Warner Bros. lot this week. The screenings are reportedly being held for cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Doctor Strange Theory Could Lead to the Creation of Avengers: Secret Wars
Between two self-titled movies and appearances in a pair of Avengers flicks, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has garnered quite the reputation for tinkering with the fabric of reality. Both of the character's solo films have dealt directly with the multiverse, so it only stands to reason he'll be heavily involved in the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars. As one new fan theory suggests, Strange's actions will be what causes the upcoming blockbuster to happen.
ComicBook
Batman Villain Two-Face Debuts His New Look
Though we're only two issues into Ram V. and Rafael Albuquerque's all-new run on Detective Comics the pair are already making big waves with the Batman and his rogue's gallery. Issue #1064 of the long running series continued the story they began last month but also brought back a fan-favorite villain into the fold, Harvey Dent aka Two-Face. Having not made a major appearance since the Joker War days, the former District Attorney turned criminal has now turned, pardon the pun, face, and appears to be on the straight and narrow. Along with that new outlook on life comes a new look for his exterior as well. Spoilers follow for Detective Comics #1064!
ComicBook
Alpha Lives in Tales of the Walking Dead Images
She is Alpha, and she is back on Tales of the Walking Dead. Sunday's episode of the Walking Dead anthology series, titled "Dee," flashes back to the first year of the apocalypse, before survival-at-any-costs mother Dee (Samantha Morton) and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) walk with the Whisperers on The Walking Dead. The episode (streaming now on AMC+ and airing August 28 on AMC) marks Morton's return to the Walking Dead Universe after her character was — spoilers — decapitated by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) during the Whisperer War on Season 10 of the flagship series. Alpha's story may be over on The Walking Dead, but Dee's Tale is just beginning.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces Monica Rambeau: Photon Series
Monica Rambau: Photon is getting her first solo comic series. Marvel says this adventure will Eve L. Ewing and Micheal Sta. Maria will bring it to life. December will see the Avenger embarking on a five-issue arc together. The Marvels will see Teyonah Paris join Brie Larson and Iman Vellani unite on the big screen next year. People have been wondering what was going on with Photon since she last appeared in WandaVision. People anticipated the Marvel hero's entrance into the MCU when Paris was cast. But, a lot of fans had no experience with Monica Rambeau before the show. She's a rich character with four decades of appearances in the books. With Photon, these viewers would actually get a chance to read up about her and what the future will be for the Avenger in the comics. Check out the cover down below.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Gets New Release Date
Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have revealed a new trailer for the upcoming video game featuring the upcoming video game's villains. In addition to the new trailer, it was revealed that Gotham Knights is actually releasing earlier than previously announced. The latest information about Gotham Knights was shared during Gamescom's Opening Night Live today and follows a series of trailers honing in on specific characters over the past several months. The latest and greatest DC video game is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 21st.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Fan Theory Teases Major Connection to Captain America and Spider-Man
Could a Captain America Easter egg play a key role in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania? That's a theory one fan on Reddit has, speculating that the Statue of Liberty's Captain America shield, seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, could come up again in the Paul Rudd-fronted threequel. The movie is set to debut in February, and Redditor TStumpman thinks we could get closure to a kinda-sorta dangling plot thread from the Spidey flick, and maybe even some multiverse shenanigans along the way.
