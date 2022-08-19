ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dove Cameron, Yung Gravy, Saucy Santana to Headline MTV VMAs Pre-Show Performances

By Carson Burton
 5 days ago
Yung Gravy, Dove Cameron and MTV PUSH artist Saucy Santana are set to perform during the VMAs pre-show event.

The 90-minute event is hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney and will also feature coverage from Tate McRae, who joins as a special celebrity correspondent. Murda Beatz will also make an appearance as the Kraft Singles House DJ. The pre-show will air live on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Fans can also watch the show on MTV’s Twitter starting at 6:15 p.m., which will feature additional exclusive breaks ranging from retrospective red carpet fashion to celebratory reviews of the VMA’s biggest nominees.

Dove Cameron, known for songs like “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast” on top of acting roles in the “Descendants” film series,  is nominated for her first-ever VMA award in the best new artist category. The singer and actor will make her first ever appearance at the VMAs pre-show this year.

Yung Gravy, known for hits like “Mr. Clean” and “Betty (Get Money),” and Saucy Santana, the current MTV Global PUSH Artist for the month of August, will also take the stage at the pre-show. Santana will perform his hit single “Booty.”

This year’s social categories were also announced. With the social categories, fans are invited to vote for their favorite artists and records this year via MTV’s Instagram account. Beginning on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m., fans can vote for group of the year. The nominees include Blackpink, BTS, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Silk Sonic.

The updates mean that Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Jack Harlow now tied for most 2022 VMA nominations, with eight.

The song of the summer category, which will go live for fan voting on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m., includes “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone; “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé; “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)” by Charlie Puth; “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)” by Doja Cat;  “Wait for U” by Future ft. Drake, Tems; “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles; “First Class” by Jack Harlow; “Grand” by Kane Brown; “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled” by Latto and Mariah Carey; “About Damn Time” by Lizzo; “Numb” by Marshmello and Khalid; “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj; “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and dazy; “I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone with Doja Cat; “Bizcochito” by Rosalía; and “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy.

Finally, the album of the year category includes Adele’s “30,” Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House.” Fan voting for the category will open on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

