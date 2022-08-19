ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale police arrest 8 suspects for trafficking

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTn0r_0hNerVyB00

The Scottsdale Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEaT) Unit recently partnered with the Avondale Police Department, Surprise Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for Operation Back in Session.

According to a press release Aug. 18, Scottsdale’s HEaT Unit hosted the four-day joint operation where undercover detectives used different social media applications to communicate with suspects searching for underaged persons to meet and engage in sexual acts.

The eight suspects were arrested by detectives when they showed up at the meeting location in Scottsdale. They were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on their respective charges.

Comments / 6

Related
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Boyfriend accused of fatally shooting woman in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX – The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed in a Phoenix apartment Monday night is accused of pulling the trigger, authorities said. Jermaine Lamar Houston, 36, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of 36-year-old Racal Monique Ramos, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: 27-year-old man killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say. Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Scottsdale#Heat Unit
12news.com

Police: Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was killed Monday night after she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend in a west Phoenix neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near Myrtle and 26th avenues. That’s just west of I-17. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. The circumstances leading...
PHOENIX, AZ
insideedition.com

Circle K Clerk Hit in Face With Brick During Robbery in Arizona: Cops

Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being shot with his own gun during fight at west Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and another injured after a fight ended in a gun going off inside a west Phoenix home early Wednesday morning. Officers were called out to a home near 113th Avenue and Monterosa, just north of Indian School Road, before 7 a.m. Police showed up and learned that a man with a gun had gone to the home to confront the people inside. At some point a fight broke out between two men and the gun fired, striking the man who brought it. That man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said. The incident happened before 7:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said. The person involved in the shooting left the area before police arrived, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Arizona trooper slams into suspected impaired wrong-way driver on freeway

A man is in custody after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper purposely ran into the car he was driving the wrong way on a freeway. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the Loop 101 in Tempe, officials said. The red Cadillac, driven by Isaias Luis Llanos, 22, was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road.
AZFamily

Homicide suspect shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted homicide suspect from New Mexico who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when at around 1:45 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding 36-year-old Kevin McKinney who was wanted for a homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico and had a felony warrant out of Colorado. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot with a light bar on top. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted McKinney inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen, woman injured after south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Friday night. According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern on Aug. 19. An adult woman and a juvenile male were reportedly shot during an argument at an...
PHOENIX, AZ
motor1.com

Watch Tesla Model X driver pulls gun on skateboarder for no reason

A disturbing incident involving a Tesla Model X owner brandishing a gun at a teenage skateboarder was caught on camera, leading police to seize the offender's handgun and open of an investigation. It happened on August 14 in the car park of a church in Gilbert, Arizona. The video shows...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations

PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy