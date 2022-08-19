Scottsdale police arrest 8 suspects for trafficking

The Scottsdale Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEaT) Unit recently partnered with the Avondale Police Department, Surprise Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for Operation Back in Session.

According to a press release Aug. 18, Scottsdale’s HEaT Unit hosted the four-day joint operation where undercover detectives used different social media applications to communicate with suspects searching for underaged persons to meet and engage in sexual acts.

The eight suspects were arrested by detectives when they showed up at the meeting location in Scottsdale. They were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on their respective charges.