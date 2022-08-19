Read full article on original website
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Federal judge blocks HHS emergency abortion guidance
A federal judge in Texas this week blocked the Biden administration from enforcing guidance saying that health providers who perform abortions in emergency situations are protected under federal law, despite state bans. Driving the news: U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix in Lubbock, Texas, sided with Texas Attorney General Ken...
Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies
A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care. The ruling Wednesday evening came after a federal judge this week in Texas made the opposite call, barring the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that would require Texas hospitals to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk. In Idaho, the ban makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Much of Idaho’s law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled Wednesday the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. That’s because abortions in those cases appear to fall under a federal health care law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients, Winmill said.
North Texas school district adopts strict policy on books and pronouns
After hours of discussion from nearly 200 speakers, the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board narrowly passed a new set of policies limiting how teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality, and which bathrooms transgender students can use.Why it matters: School districts across Texas — but especially in Tarrant County — have become the front line in a conservative culture war targeting how history is taught, which books are allowed in schools and the rights of trans students.Details: In addition to prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory, the new policy includes restrictions on library books, eliminates equity audits and allows teachers to...
S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem accused of "misconduct" by ethics board
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" when she got involved in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license in 2020, a South Dakota ethics board said Monday, AP reports. Why it matters: The board's comments come amid an ongoing investigation into Noem, a potential...
5 Florida militia members charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
Five Florida men, who all self-identify as militia members, were arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from their actions during the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Deparment of Justice announced. The big picture: They're part of more than 860 people that have been arrested so far for...
Biden administration moves to shield DACA from legal challenges
The Department of Homeland Security moved Wednesday to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy into federal regulations in a bid to protect the program from legal challenges. Why it matters: Since its inception in 2012, DACA has shielded from deportation over 800,000 immigrants who were brought to...
Rick Scott's ill-timed Italian vacation
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is spending part of his congressional recess on a luxury yacht in Italy with his family after criticizing President Biden for vacationing in Delaware, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, whose job is to win back...
CDC antibody data show most Utah kids have had COVID
More than eight in 10 Utah kids have likely already been infected with COVID-19, according to data the CDC released last week. Driving the news: Blood samples taken in May and June suggest nearly 86% of Utah kids have had COVID at least once. Only four states showed a higher...
Colorado lawmaker leaves GOP citing Jan. 6 attack and Trump
A state senator in Colorado is resigning from the Republican Party and becoming a Democrat, citing the party's complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection and 2020 election denial as the reason. "I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is okay with a violent attempt to...
