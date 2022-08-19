ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 at Showtime Casts Elijah Wood

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Elijah Wood is the latest addition to the cast of “ Yellowjackets ” Season 2 at Showtime , Variety has learned.

Wood will appear in a season long guest starring role as Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming.

Wood is the latest addition to the second season of the critically-acclaimed drama. It was previously announced that Simone Kessell would appear as adult Lottie, while Lauren Ambrose will play adult Van. Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson, who played teenage versions of Lottie and Van respectively, have been bumped up to series regulars for Season 2.

Wood is best known for his starring role as Frodo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy. He is also known for feature roles that include “Sin City,” “The Faculty,” “Green Street Hooligans,” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” He has previously starred in TV series such as “Wilfred” and “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.” Wood, Daniel Noah, and Josh C. Waller, founded the production company SpectreVision in 2010.

Wood is repped by CAA, Brillstein and Narrative.

“Yellowjackets” tells the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Season 1 also Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Warren Kole. The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who serve as executive producers and co-showrunners along with Jonathan Lisco. Karyn Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. The series is produced by Entertainment One.

“Yellowjackets” has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards for its inaugural season, including best drama series, best actress for Lynskey, and best supporting actress for Ricci.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kelli Giddish to Exit ‘Law & Order: SVU’: Season 24 Will ‘Be My Last’

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is losing a detective. Kelli Giddish, who portrays Amanda Rollins on the NBC drama, will depart during the upcoming 24th season. She will be in at least the premiere episode. Exact details regarding her exit were not provided by the network. In a statement from Giddish provided by NBC, she wrote: “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate...
TV SERIES
Variety

Julianna Margulies Will Return to ‘The Morning Show’ in Season 3

Laura Peterson hive, rejoice! Julianna Margulies — who plays an anchor at UBA, a love interest for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and the former rival of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) — will return to “The Morning Show” for its third season. The Apple TV+ series is currently in production, and recently announced that Jon Hamm has joined the Season 3 cast (playing Paul Marks, a corporate raider). Margulies’ Laura made quite an impression in the show’s second season, when she began dating Bradley before they co-anchored “The Morning Show” together. She will return in a major recurring role, according to Apple, similar to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Brendan Fraser to Receive Toronto Tribute Award for Performance – Film News in Brief

Brendan Fraser will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in A24’s upcoming film “The Whale.” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey announced the news.  “Brendan Fraser gives a performance of staggering depth, power and nuance in ‘The Whale,’” Bailey said. “This former Torontonian has been an action star, a screen comic and a romantic lead. We’re thrilled to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the finest performances of the year.” Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” tells the story of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one...
MOVIES
Variety

George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’

With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Kusama
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Liv Hewson
Person
Lauren Ambrose
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Courtney Eaton
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Sophie Nélisse
Person
Tawny Cypress
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
Ella Purnell
Variety

Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’

Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed. Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May. The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with...
TV SERIES
Variety

John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: ‘It’s Amazing’

Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around. The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” during the Los Angeles premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Kaluuya serves as a producer on the comedy, which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. “Of course, I’ve seen it!” Kaluuya told Variety’s Marc Malkin when asked about the trailer. “It’s amazing.” Kaluuya then touched on his perspective regarding the series going on without his involvement. In the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series at Disney+ Casts Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell in Lead Roles

Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell have been cast in two of the lead roles in “The Spiderwick Chronicles” series currently in the works at Disney+, Variety has confirmed. The pair join previously announced cast member Christian Slater, who will play the villain Mulgarath. The show was first announced as part of Disney+ Day in November 2021. Based on the best-selling children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the Grace family — twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell), sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Yellowjackets#Girls Soccer#Showtime#Citizen Detective#Rings#Holistic Detective Agency#Spectrevision#Caa
Variety

Toni Collette, Josh Charles to Star in ‘The Power’ at Amazon, Raelle Tucker Joins as Showrunner

Toni Collette and Josh Charles have signed on for roles in the Amazon series “The Power,” Variety has learned. Collette (“Hereditary,” “The Staircase”) takes over the role previously held by Leslie Mann, who departed the show when production was delayed due to the pandemic. Charles (“We Own This City,” “The Good Wife”) will play the part previously held by Tim Robbins, who himself took over the role from Rainn Wilson. In addition, Raelle Tucker (“Jessica Jones,” “True Blood”) has joined “The Power” as executive producer and showrunner. Her role on the show is part of an overall deal she has...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Avatar’ Removed From Disney+ for Theatrical Re-Release, but Will Return Before Sequel Premieres

With its library of Marvel films, Disney animation classics and “Star Wars” installments, Disney+ has one of the largest catalogues of blockbuster films on streaming platforms. But recently, subscribers have noticed the biggest film is missing: James Cameron’s “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, has been quietly removed from the service with no prior announcement. Sources confirmed the removal to Variety and attributed it to the upcoming theatrical re-release of the 2009 sci-fi epic. Set for Sept. 23, the theatrical re-release, intended to promote the film’s long awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will present the movie...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says

“The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season. Answering some questions on Twitter over the weekend, Gaiman explained why fans shouldn’t assume the show’s massive popularity will lead to a Season 2. “Because ‘Sandman’ is a really expensive show,” Gaiman tweeted, responding to a commenter asking why “S2 is even a question.” Gaiman continued, “And for Netflix to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Christian Slater Joins ‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series at Disney+

Christian Slater has signed on to play a major villain in the upcoming Disney+ series adaptation of “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” Variety has confirmed. The show was first announced as part of Disney+ Day in November 2021. Based on the best-selling children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the Grace family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover a world of fairies that exists parallel to their own. Slater will star as Mulgarath. The character is described as a capital-V Villain...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake

Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
MOVIES
Variety

Dania Ramirez to Lead Fox Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

Dania Ramirez is poised to take the lead role in the upcoming Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has learned. The show was ordered to series at the broadcast network in May as part of Fox’ s upfronts presentation to advertisers. Ramirez will star as Nikki, described as a salt-of-the-earth woman whose life was ripped apart six years ago by the disappearance of her 11-year-old son. She found her calling as the head of the Missing Person’s Unit. Her zeal and personal connection to the victims and their families infuses each and every case, and she helps others find their loved...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Rings of Power’ First Reactions Praise ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series as ‘Big, Bold and Beautiful’

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” Amazon Studios’ ambitious fantasy series based on the works of author J.R.R. Tolkien and reportedly the most expensive television series ever made, premieres Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video. But as the social embargo lifts, critics and fans who have seen the first two episodes ahead of time are flocking to Twitter to share their opinions on the highly anticipated series. Eric Francisco, senior film/TV writer at Inverse, hailed “Rings of Power” as “big, bold and beautiful” but indicated uncertainty as to whether the prequel series will “sit alongside” Peter Jackson’s film...
TV SERIES
Variety

Mireille Enos to Star Alongside Bob Odenkirk in AMC Series ‘Straight Man’

Mireille Enos is on her way back to AMC, joining Bob Odenkirk in his “Better Call Saul” followup entitled “Straight Man.” The dramedy, a series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel of the same name, hails from “The Killing” producer Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”). Enos starred in the “The Killing” throughout its run. Odenkirk stars as William Henry Devereaux Jr., the unexpected English department chairman of an underfunded Pennsylvania college whose unhappiness stems from his tumultuous relationship with his father, a divided department he’s left to fix and the daily struggles of dealing with an entitled student body....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Resort’ Premiere Episode to Air on NBC Ahead of Peacock Finale

The first episode of “The Resort” is set to air on NBC in a cross-platform push by NBCUniversal. The debut episode of the comedic thriller will air on NBC on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a new episode of “America’s Got Talent.” What NBC describes as a “substantial teaser” for the second episode of “The Resort” will run afterwards. The penultimate episode of “The Resort” will begin streaming on Peacock on Aug. 25, with the finale slated for Sept. 1 on the streamer. “Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of ‘The Resort,’ and bringing the premiere episode to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Ahead of the film’s world premiere next month at TIFF, Netflix has released the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues,” the billionaire media mogul’s longtime passion project. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the period drama tells the tale of forbidden love, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as Bayou and Leanne, a star-crossed couple navigating the world as young Black people in the deep South during the 1940s and through the decades that follow.  “That was our first kiss. Ain’t nothing felt that good in all my life,” Boone’s Bayou narrates as the trailer opens on the lovers sharing...
MOVIES
Variety

Why Heidi Klum Declined to Participate in Hulu’s Victoria’s Secret Docuseries

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Heidi Klum may have been one of the most famous models associated with Victoria’s Secret, but she says she turned down an invite to be interviewed for Hulu’s “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.” “They asked me if I wanted to be part of it,” Klum tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And I was like, ‘If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there.’” Matt Tyrnauer’s three-episode series paints a picture of Victoria’s Secret as a company that was plagued...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

James Denton Reunites With Son on Screen for ‘Perfect Harmony’ on Hallmark; Will Perform Original Song With Sherri Saum (EXCLUSIVE)

James Denton will star alongside his son, Sheppard Denton, in Hallmark‘s “Perfect Harmony,” a new original moving premiering in the fall on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Sherri Saum will also star. In, “Perfect Harmony,” Denton portrays Jack Chandeller while Saum plays Barrett Woodword. When thier mutual friends, Naomi (Julia Benson) and Simon (Peter Benson), are ready to tie the knot, they ask the duo to be Best Man and Maid of Honor. “Barrett is a buttoned-up college professor. Jack on the other hand, is a laid-back, former pop star. They have been like oil and water since they met 10 years prior...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy