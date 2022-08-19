‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 at Showtime Casts Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood is the latest addition to the cast of “ Yellowjackets ” Season 2 at Showtime , Variety has learned.

Wood will appear in a season long guest starring role as Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming.

Wood is the latest addition to the second season of the critically-acclaimed drama. It was previously announced that Simone Kessell would appear as adult Lottie, while Lauren Ambrose will play adult Van. Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson, who played teenage versions of Lottie and Van respectively, have been bumped up to series regulars for Season 2.

Wood is best known for his starring role as Frodo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy. He is also known for feature roles that include “Sin City,” “The Faculty,” “Green Street Hooligans,” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” He has previously starred in TV series such as “Wilfred” and “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.” Wood, Daniel Noah, and Josh C. Waller, founded the production company SpectreVision in 2010.

Wood is repped by CAA, Brillstein and Narrative.

“Yellowjackets” tells the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Season 1 also Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Warren Kole. The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who serve as executive producers and co-showrunners along with Jonathan Lisco. Karyn Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. The series is produced by Entertainment One.

“Yellowjackets” has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards for its inaugural season, including best drama series, best actress for Lynskey, and best supporting actress for Ricci.