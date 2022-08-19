Read full article on original website
ComicBook
HBO Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 12
Despite being in the news for cancelling a ton of shows and removing others from their streaming service, HBO has actually announced a renewal with the return of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The hit Larry David series will be back alongside co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. No official time frame for when the new episodes of the series will premiere was given. In the past there have been major gaps between new seasons of the show, including six years between seasons 8 and 9. Curb's most recent season aired in 2021 so at least a two year gap seems possible.
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in September 2022
September is almost here and that means even more movies and TV shows coming to Disney+. Each month sees new arrivals on the streaming service, but September is a special time over at Disney, as it includes the annual Disney+ Day celebration. On September 8th, Disney+ will be rolling out a slew of new releases and original premieres, giving subscribers a ton of new movies and shows to watch just a week into the month.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Not Returning for Season 3
Barbie Ferreira is not returning for the third season of HBO's Euphoria. On Wednesday, Ferreira posted on her Instagram stories that she was saying goodbye to her character, Kat Hernandez, after four years "of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character". In the post, Ferreira shared fan art of her character done by her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, noting that it was her "first Kat fan art".
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Laurie Strode and Michael Myers Face Off in New Poster
Today saw the announcement that Halloween Ends will be landing on Peacock the same day it lands in theaters, with that reveal also coming with the debut of an all-new poster for the highly anticipated film. The previous poster for the movie focused on the charred visage of the masked Michael Myers, while this new promo teases the showdown he's about to have with Laurie Strode. With this showdown being teased as the final bout between the iconic characters who have battled for more than four decades, the upcoming release is one of the most anticipated horror events of the year. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
ComicBook
Hellraiser Reboot Gets Hulu Premiere Date, First Look at Pinhead Revealed
The all-new Hellraiser adaptation from the creative team behind last year's The Night House has earned a release date, with the film debuting on Hulu this October. Just last week, the film earned an official R rating, confirming that the project had been completed, sparking speculation about when the project could be unveiled. Hulu confirmed its release will be part of their annual "Huluween" celebration, which highlights a number of various horror offerings that will be made available to subscribers, which often includes premieres of unsettling original content. Hulu also shared the below announcement teaser, which offers our first look at the new "Pinhead." Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
Major Law & Order: SVU Star Exiting Series in Season 24
Law & Order: SVU fans received some disappointing news today, as Kelli Giddish has revealed she will be exiting SVU during the upcoming season 24. Giddish confirmed the news in a statement to The Wrap, where she called the experience of being on the show "one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life." Giddish has played the fan-favorite detective Amanda Rollins on SVU since 2011, and now after 12 years with the show, she is moving on to new projects and starting the next chapter of her career. It remains to be seen how she will be written off the show, but hopefully, the opportunity for future appearances will still be there like some of the other former detectives of the Special Victims Unit.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Didn't Tell Tatiana Maslany How to Hulk
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 1, "A Normal Amount of Rage." There was no Hulk-splaining on the set of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The first episode of the Marvel Studios series reveals the superhero origin story of attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who transforms into a green 6-foot-7-inch hulk after a freak accident exposes her to the gamma-laced blood of cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). On a Mexico beach where the scientist spent the Blip integrating the Hulk-Banner identities to become Smug Smart Hulk, her Avenger cousin teaches Jen how to Hulk — advice that longtime Marvel star Ruffalo didn't impart on Maslany.
ComicBook
Batgirl Reportedly Gets Secret Screenings For Cast and Crew Amid Warner Bros. Cancellation
Warner Bros. made an unprecedented decision in the realm of superhero movies earlier this month, when the studio announced that it would be shelving its live-action Batgirl movie, instead of releasing it in theaters or on HBO Max. The move shocked many, especially because the film had already wrapped filming and was in the throes of post-production, meaning that its nearly-completed footage would not be able to see the light of day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a select few are getting the opportunity to see Batgirl, with secret "funeral screenings" of the film being held on the Warner Bros. lot this week. The screenings are reportedly being held for cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.
ComicBook
Road House: Agents of SHIELD Alum and More Join Jake Gyllenhaal's Reboot
This month, it was confirmed that Jake Gyllenhaal will be starring in a Road House "reimagining" for Prime Video. Production for the reboot is officially underway, and new reports of the cast continue to pour in. The original Road House came out in 1989 and starred Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who is hired to whip a rowdy bar into shape. In the new version, Gyllenhaal will be playing a former UFC fighter and actual UFC champion Conor McGregor will be joining the film. Today, Deadline shared a new list of Road House cast members, including Joaquim de Almeida (Fast X), Darren Barnet (Agents of SHIELD), Kevin Carroll (Showtime's Let the Right One In), and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.).
ComicBook
Fast and Furious: Fast X Filming in Los Angeles Has Residents Furious Over Dangerous Stunts
A year from its theatrical release, the latest Fast and Furious installment is already getting attention — but not necessarily in a good way. A new report from Variety reveals that residents of Los Angeles' historic Angelino Heights neighborhood are planning to protest production on Fast X later this week. Residents received a notice of filming that indicated that Fast X would shoot in front of the real-life Toretto house on Friday, with a sequence that would involve "simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke." According to the reporting, the protest is to raise awareness for road safety education, as some residents are unhappy after the area has already become home to car enthusiasts engaging in street racing and other potentially-dangerous behavior around the franchise's real-life locations.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Speaks Out on Fan-Favorite Actor's Controversial Exit
On Wednesday, Law & Order: SVU fans were hit with some disappointing news when Kelli Giddish revealed that she is exiting the long-running series during the upcoming Season 24, having played fan-favorite detective Amanda Rollins for 12 seasons on the series after joining in 2011. Now, series showrunner David Graziano is speaking out, calling Giddish's exit "more complex" than it appears and complimenting Giddish as one of the "finest industry professionals" they've come across in their career.
ComicBook
More Universal Classic Monsters Movies Coming to 4K for the First Time
Boris Karloff's The Mummy and more icons of horror will be available for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD in the second volume of the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection. Last October, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment collected Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Invisible Man (1933), and The Wolfman (1941) for the first time in 4K in Volume 1 of the Icons of Horror Collection. More classic Universal monsters — including Claude Rains' Phantom of the Opera and Elsa Lanchester's Bride of Frankenstein — are coming to life in the premium format on October 11.
ComicBook
Peacock to Become Next-Day Streaming Service for NBC and Bravo Shows
Current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows will soon be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Fans of the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live, and other popular NBC shows used to turn to Hulu in order to stream their favorite shows after they air. That will all change starting September 19th, as Peacock will become the streaming home of NBC and Bravo, offering premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. Peacock premium customers already had access to Bravo series.
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: New Look at Michael Myers Released
There are a number of iconic elements about the Halloween franchise, one of which is the eerie mask of Michael Myers, with a new photo from Halloween Ends offering a new look at the unsettling disguise. Over more than 40 years, Myers' mask has earned various tweaks to its design, and while that mask has often appeared a stark white, the current narrative embraces all of the damages and deterioration it has undergone since 1978. With four years having passed in the narrative since its last appearance in Halloween Kills, the mask appears more decayed than when we last saw it. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
ComicBook
Olivia Wilde Addresses Rumored Spider-Woman Marvel Movie
Sony has been hard at work developing their universe of Spider-Man characters, with their most successful offering being the Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise. The studio released a less successful spinoff Morbius, that starred Jared Leto. Morbius is less likely to get a sequel, and Venom already has a third film green-lit. Sony has a bunch of Spider-Man spin-offs in some stage of development like Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and even Olivia Wilde's mystery movie that's rumored to focus on Spider-Woman. Wilde has yet to confirm that she's helming a Spider-Woman movie, but she has been discussing her work on the film. During a new interview with Variety, the director revealed what it's like to work on a Marvel movie.
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
