Law & Order: SVU fans received some disappointing news today, as Kelli Giddish has revealed she will be exiting SVU during the upcoming season 24. Giddish confirmed the news in a statement to The Wrap, where she called the experience of being on the show "one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life." Giddish has played the fan-favorite detective Amanda Rollins on SVU since 2011, and now after 12 years with the show, she is moving on to new projects and starting the next chapter of her career. It remains to be seen how she will be written off the show, but hopefully, the opportunity for future appearances will still be there like some of the other former detectives of the Special Victims Unit.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO