ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Moose Fire mapped at 89,344 acres

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0H6E_0hNerN9b00

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 89,344 acres and is 34% contained.

The western edge of the fire continues to be the most active. Dependent upon fire activity, there is a potential for road closure changes on the Panther Creek Road and the closed portion of the Salmon River Road. The fire is within ¼ mile of the Panther Creek Road, and it is expected to burn down to the edge of the road. Firefighters have been reducing fuels along the road in anticipation of this event and will continue with this work today.

When the fire reaches Panther Creek Road, there is a potential for short duration closures to allow firefighters room to safely work the fire including anticipated debris falling on the road. It is also expected, as conditions allow, that the closed portion of the Salmon River Road will have short duration openings Saturday morning. As the fire progresses Friday, the situation will be analyzed and coordinated. Updated information will be disseminated as soon as it is available. For current road status please call the Fire Information Line at 208-742-6690.

In the Diamond Creek area, firefighters continued to patrol the line for heat. In the Napoleon area, firefighters mopped up hot spots picked up by thermal imaging. They continue to work on direct and indirect lines utilizing masticators and line crews. Firefighters continue to strengthen the 300 Road line to keep the fire from moving east. The fire was active in the Arnette Creek area. Aerial resources are available for operations today. Nighttime firefighting resources continue to work in the Panther Creek, Beaver Creek, Napoleon and 300 Road areas.

EVACUATIONS

Zone 15 has been added to “READY” status. Residents in Zone 1 and Zone 8 remain in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status. Click here for the latest updates.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis NationalForest closure order remains in effect for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR)

There is a flight restriction over the fire area and drones are also prohibited. Thank you for respecting the TFR. If you fly, we can’t fly. https://tfr.faa.gov/

The post Moose Fire mapped at 89,344 acres appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Moose fire near Salmon now largest wildfire in lower 48 states

The human-caused Moose fire has burned nearly 95,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Monday afternoon and is the largest active wildfire in the lower 48 states of the U.S., according to National Interagency Fire Center statistics. The fire started July 17 about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation. According to the fire’s InciWeb Incident Information System, the fire started due to an escaped campfire. ...
SALMON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Fork, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Salmon, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Strong thunderstorms fan Moose fire and debris block some roads

SALMON, Idaho - (KIFI) - The Salmon River Road will remain closed due to unsafe travelconditions caused by debris - including large boulders and trees - that continue to be deposited on the road. Operations has determined the need to conduct tactical firing operations along the Panther Creek Road between Beaver Creek and Trail Creek The post Strong thunderstorms fan Moose fire and debris block some roads appeared first on Local News 8.
SALMON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#The Fire Information Line
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy