Tooele, UT

Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah

UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery

UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
DRAPER, UT
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
MILLCREEK, UT
2 critical after collision in Provo Canyon

LINDON — Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after colliding on U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon on Sunday evening, troopers said. About 7:42 p.m., a Toyota Camry was leaving Vivian Park onto U.S. 189 when it pulled out in front of an eastbound Nissan Rogue, the Utah Highway Patrol reported. The front of the Nissan collided with the driver's side of the Toyota.
PROVO, UT
Taylorsville police release details on suspected murder-suicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville City Police are investigating, what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took place Wednesday morning. Further details on the victims have been released. Police have confirmed the bodies of 34-year-old Amanda Mayne from Taylorsville and 26-year-old Taylor Martin of West Jordan were found during...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Lt. Governor's Cousin Named As Victim In Murder-Suicide

(Taylorsville, UT) -- The cousin of Utah's lieutenant governor is dead following a murder-suicide in Taylorsville. Investigators say 34-year-old Amanda Mayne was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday. Mayne was the cousin of Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson. Henderson released a statement saying she was shocked and calling her cousin a victim of senseless violence. Police say Mayne was killed by 26-year-old Taylor Martin, who was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Giant American flag belonging to Major Brent Taylor Foundation stolen in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN — A giant American flag that belongs to the Major Brent Taylor Foundation was stolen this weekend in North Ogden. The foundation — established to honor the memory of the former North Ogden mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2018 — planned to use a trailer to transport hundreds of small 3-by-5 foot flags for a military funeral on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the group.
NORTH OGDEN, UT

