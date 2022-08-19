Read full article on original website
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home, police say
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah man is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thursday after an argument in their bedroom, authorities said. The couple’s 9-year-old son discovered the woman’s body after his older sister heard gunfire, police said. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, of Tooele, was charged with...
kslnewsradio.com
Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
ksl.com
Jury finds South Jordan man guilty of murder in 2021 Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — After six hours of deliberation Friday, a jury concluded that a Salt Lake gang member known as Baby Alex is guilty of murder for shooting and killing Emilio Salazar, 28, in 2021. Alex Christopher Mendoza Jr., 21, was found guilty of shooting Salazar at 1172...
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah
UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
2 missing men from Sandy group home found safe
Police are trying to locate two men who walked away from a group home in the Salt Lake area Saturday afternoon.
ksl.com
Cars keep crashing into Centerville family's fence; Homeowners want solutions
CENTERVILLE — A driver crashed through a Centerville family's fence and then into their neighbor's backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed. "(The driver) had...
KSLTV
Police announce charges, release body cam footage of Centerville home invasion, fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah — Formal charges have been filed against a 37-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a home in Centerville on July 21, attacked the residents, and then set fire to the building. The Centerville Police Department also released body camera footage from officers who responded to the...
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested on charge of aggravated assault at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A large part of Pioneer Park was taped off in downtown Salt Lake City after multiple officers responded to an aggravated assault. At least eight squad cars and one fire truck were at the scene between 300 and 400 West along 300 South. Officials...
ksl.com
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
ksl.com
Man attacked, killed woman he once dated, then killed himself, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police believe the shooting deaths of a man and woman early Wednesday are a murder-suicide involving a couple that used to date each other. Police identified the deceased individuals Thursday as Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan, and Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville. Mayne is the...
ksl.com
Utah couple convicted in armed standoff calls arrest warrant 'an act of war'
PROVO — A judge issued arrest warrants for a Cedar Hills husband and wife after they appeared remotely for a scheduled sentencing hearing instead of coming to the courthouse in person as the judge had ordered. Paul Cromar motioned during the video hearing that he wanted to speak, and...
Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery
UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
ksl.com
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
ksl.com
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
ksl.com
2 critical after collision in Provo Canyon
LINDON — Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after colliding on U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon on Sunday evening, troopers said. About 7:42 p.m., a Toyota Camry was leaving Vivian Park onto U.S. 189 when it pulled out in front of an eastbound Nissan Rogue, the Utah Highway Patrol reported. The front of the Nissan collided with the driver's side of the Toyota.
Missing Utah grandmother believed to have been killed by grandson
West Valley City police are searching for the body of a 99-year-old woman who they believe was killed by her grandson who later died by suicide in March.
kslnewsradio.com
Taylorsville police release details on suspected murder-suicide
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville City Police are investigating, what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took place Wednesday morning. Further details on the victims have been released. Police have confirmed the bodies of 34-year-old Amanda Mayne from Taylorsville and 26-year-old Taylor Martin of West Jordan were found during...
VIDEO: Utah woman stares down mountain lion after brief attack
A Utah woman was hunting Saturday when a mountain lion came out of nowhere and briefly attacked her. She caught the tense interaction that ensued on camera.
890kdxu.com
Lt. Governor’s Cousin Named As Victim In Murder-Suicide
(Taylorsville, UT) -- The cousin of Utah's lieutenant governor is dead following a murder-suicide in Taylorsville. Investigators say 34-year-old Amanda Mayne was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday. Mayne was the cousin of Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson. Henderson released a statement saying she was shocked and calling her cousin a victim of senseless violence. Police say Mayne was killed by 26-year-old Taylor Martin, who was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ksl.com
Giant American flag belonging to Major Brent Taylor Foundation stolen in North Ogden
NORTH OGDEN — A giant American flag that belongs to the Major Brent Taylor Foundation was stolen this weekend in North Ogden. The foundation — established to honor the memory of the former North Ogden mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2018 — planned to use a trailer to transport hundreds of small 3-by-5 foot flags for a military funeral on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the group.
