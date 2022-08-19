Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
Dumb As a Doorknob? Herschel Walker Won’t Debate Georgia Senator on a Thursday Night, Thinks It Conflicts With Monday Night Football
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has turned down a chance to debate Sen. Raphael Warnock in Macon, Georgia, citing Monday Night Football, despite the debate being on a Thursday. BET reports that Warnock, who defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler in 2020, agreed to the Oct. 13 debate in June....
Bills Released Veteran Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Buffalo Bills waived a couple of players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived punter Matt Haack and receiver Tavon Austin. The Bills didn't see Austin in their plans after they signed him to a one-year contract back in June. Austin spent last season with the...
Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job
With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Veteran Wide Receiver Wants To Play With Aaron Rodgers
Kenny Stills is looking for help to land himself in Green Bay. On Twitter Monday, the veteran receiver asked his followers to "flood Aaron Rodgers mentions" and let the reigning MVP that he'd love to come play with him. A former Saint, Dolphin and Texan, Stills enjoyed a fair amount...
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
Raiders Are Reportedly Cutting Former Alabama Star
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly going to release veteran running back Kenyan Drake. Drake signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with Las Vegas in free agency in March 2021. At the time, head coach Jon Gruden envisioned pairing the former Miami Dolphin with another onetime Alabama star, Josh Jacobs, to form a potent backfield duo.
Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear
Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herschel Walker Declines Debate: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL star turned political figure Herschel Walker has reportedly declined an invitation to debate his opponent in the U.S. Senate race. Walker, who starred collegiately at Georgia, is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of the state. His opponent is Senator Raphael Warnock. The former NFL star has...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Matthew Stafford Wife Photos
Matthew and Kelly Stafford have had a pretty funny thing going on Instagram since the star NFL quarterback joined the social media platform. The Rams quarterback and his wife, a former Georgia cheerleader, have taken some playful shots at each other in recent months. Kelly Stafford has a peace offering,...
SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News
Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend. According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:. Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly...
Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten
Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Browns Fan's Despicable Sign Is Going Viral Today
Two Cleveland Browns fans had some gross signs pertaining to Deshaun Watson over the weekend. One fan has "Free Watson" on a sign, while the other has "F*ck them Hoes" as a way of degrading the women who came forward against Watson. This is gross, especially since Watson just got...
NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Has Died
Just under a week ago, the football world learned that Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City. On Wednesday morning, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster passed away, according to a statement from his family. He was 87 years old. "With wife Linda...
Fans React To Troubling Former Ohio State Player Arrest News
It was announced this week that former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Williamson, 23, forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM last week. He...
Broncos Claimed Former Nebraska Running Back Monday
The Denver Broncos added to their running back depth on Monday, claiming Devine Ozigbo off waivers. Ozigbo, 25, was released by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He spent parts of last season with the Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. With Denver, Ozigbo will likely compete with Mike...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
604K+
Followers
72K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 4