ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Columbia County teen last seen Tuesday night

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcPee_0hNerDKL00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a Columbia County teen.

Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Tuesday at around 11:45 p.m. on SE Woodhaven Street, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to FDLE, a Florida Missing Child Alert is issued when:

  • The child is under the age of 18
  • Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury
  • There is a detailed description or photograph of the child to broadcast to the public
  • The local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation

The Sheriff’s Office made a post on its Facebook page about Dalia’s disappearance on Wednesday:

Dalia was last seen wearing a black shirt and is known to wear glasses, FDLE said.

Anyone who may know where Dalia is or might have any information is asked to contact CCSO at 386-758-1095.

Comments / 3

Related
Action News Jax

JSO investigating shots fired in Baymeadows area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired on Dix Ellis Trail near Knights Inn. Action News Jax received word this morning that a shooting occurred in front of Knight’s Inn. We called the hotel and learned from the front desk that shots were heard from inside the hotel and that police were at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
County
Columbia County, FL
Columbia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Ohio man drives stolen forklift on South Carolina interstate, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a forklift and driving it on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said. Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny and strong-armed robbery, according to Greenville County online booking records.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdle#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Action News Jax

JSO: Arrest in Prospect Street murder

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman is now in jail, accused of a July 22 murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville. Nicole Renee Hampton was arrested on Monday, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a woman...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man driving stolen box truck arrested after fleeing troopers, deputies on I-75

A 34-year-old Riverview man driving a stolen box truck was arrested after he fled from Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Interstate 75. On Tuesday, at around 7 a.m., a 2015 Isuzu box truck was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the FHP incident...
Action News Jax

JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy