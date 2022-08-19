Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Columbia County teen last seen Tuesday night

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a Columbia County teen.

Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Tuesday at around 11:45 p.m. on SE Woodhaven Street, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to FDLE, a Florida Missing Child Alert is issued when:

The child is under the age of 18

Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury

There is a detailed description or photograph of the child to broadcast to the public

The local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation

The Sheriff’s Office made a post on its Facebook page about Dalia’s disappearance on Wednesday:

Dalia was last seen wearing a black shirt and is known to wear glasses, FDLE said.

Anyone who may know where Dalia is or might have any information is asked to contact CCSO at 386-758-1095.