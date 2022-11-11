SWAT season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

CBS brought back SWAT for its sixth season as part of the network's fall 2022 schedule . The crime drama TV series is based on the 1975 show and 2003 film by the same name.

The show follows former Marine and Los Angeles native Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, played by Shemar Moore, as the SWAT sergeant. While previous seasons take place in California, the team is heading out of the country for a whole new twist on the series. You won’t need a passport to watch the elite unit in Thailand.

SWAT is a procedural show, meaning that a single episode typically presents a case that’s investigated and solved within the one-hour slot. Viewers don’t necessarily have to watch each episode in order to understand what’s happening, however, they run the risk of missing major character development points. Here’s what we know so far about season 6.

Next episode of SWAT season 6

The next new episode of SWAT season 6 airs November 18. There is no new episode on November 11.

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode guide

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 1: "Thai Hard"

Airdate: October 7, 2022

"During a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand's premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo and his former military buddy stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin."

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 2: "Thai Another Day"

Airdate: October 14, 2022

"Hondo, Deacon and Tan team up with Thailand's elite S.W.A.T. team to stop a ruthless drug lord whose heroin operation has far-reaching ties to Los Angeles."

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 3: "Whoa Black Betty"

Airdate: October 28, 2022

"When the team's armored vehicle is stolen, they must stop the vehicle from being used in a potential terrorist attack; Hondo and Nischelle prepare for their baby's gender reveal party."

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 4: "Maniak"

Airdate: October 28, 2022

"When a convicted killer makes a prison break, the team works to protect the people on his hit list; Hondo unexpectedly crosses paths with a former flame."

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 5: "Unraveling"

Airdate: November 4, 2022

"When the team stops a robbery of a department store, they fear the crime was designed to distract from something more sinister; Hondo enlists Street to connect with Powell after she ignores orders in the field."

Your Friday night plans are officially set. The new season of SWAT debuted on CBS on October 7 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Following the release of SWAT season 6, you can watch two other shows on CBS. Fire Country , a new series, plays at 9 pm ET/PT and Blue Bloods season 13 is on at 10 pm ET/PT.

Who is in the SWAT season 6 cast?

Just days after the season 5 finale, Lina Esco, who played Christina "Chris" Alonso for five seasons, announced her departure from SWAT.

Aside from Esco’s exit, the rest of the main characters are expected to return for season 6:

Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson

Alex Russell as Jim Street

Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca

Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay

David Lim as Victor Tan

Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks

What is the SWAT season 6 plot?

From robberies to hijackings to terror attacks, the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team constantly has a new mission. The crew is expected to deal with high stakes operations this season, however, they’ll be venturing away from Los Angeles (at least for part of the season) and heading to Thailand.

The season 5 finale was an emotional one with Alonso having her last day on the squad. It wasn’t all sad tears, though. Harrelson found out that his girlfriend, Nichelle, is pregnant and the two decided to name Luca as the godfather.

It would make sense that Nichelle’s pregnancy will play a part in season 6, but to what extent (and if she travels to Thailand) is yet to be seen.

Is there a SWAT season 6 trailer?

We don't have a sneak peek at season 6 just yet, but we’ll update this section when the trailer drops.

How to watch SWAT

Season 6’s new episodes will air on CBS on Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT. To revisit previous episodes in the US, you can watch season 1 to 5 with Paramount Plus . Some of the seasons are also accessible through Hulu and fuboTV .

For UK viewers, all five seasons of SWAT are available on Sky TV . The first four seasons are also available on Prime Video .