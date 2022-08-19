Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nine children displaced after deadly shooting inside El Cajon home
A mother of nine is dead after police say her husband shot her in their home early Monday morning.
Man arrested after Molotov cocktails found in car in North County
A man suspected of having six Molotov cocktails, a flare and a container of gasoline in his car in Fallbrook was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.
At least 1 hurt in bad crash on South Bay freeway
A crash involving several cars on Interstate 5 left at least one person badly hurt in the South Bay Wednesday morning, officials said.
Video shows burglar steal from Encinitas boutique
A suspected shoplifter was able to get away with thousands of dollars worth of clothes, jewelry and shoes after a boutique in Encinitas was broken into over the weekend, the store owner said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
Security video shows teens attacking 7-Eleven store worker during theft
SAN DIEGO — A group of teenagers in the South Bay punched a 7-Eleven employee in the face and then slammed her back into a candy rack, causing puncture wounds. Now the store’s owner is releasing a video of the incident, hoping their parents will see what happened and talk to their kids before the violence escalates any further.
Husband suspected of fatally shooting wife in East County home
A man suspected of shooting his wife to death Monday in an El Cajon home was arrested, authorities said.
Two Suspects Jailed for Stabbing Man, Throwing Glass at Dog’s Face in San Marcos
Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals. Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigate shooting death of man dropped off at hospital
A man who was dropped off at a hospital in Chula Vista with a gunshot wound died Sunday, police said.
Suspect shot, killed by police after lunging at officer: SDSO
A suspect in an attack that left two injured was fatally shot by San Diego police Tuesday after lunging at an officer, authorities said.
Husband Arrested After His 37-Year-Old Wife Found Shot to Death in El Cajon
A shooting in an El Cajon home Monday left a 37-year- old woman dead and her husband under arrest on suspicion of killing her. Patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Soma Place about 5:30 a.m. found the mortally wounded victim in a bedroom at the couple’s home, according to El Cajon Police Department Lt. Randy Soulard.
NBC San Diego
Man Fatally Shot By San Diego Police in Fairmount Park After Attacks on Relatives: SDSO
A spokesman for the San Diego Sheriff's Department originally said the two victims in the home had been attacked with a machete but later modified that description to "a metal object" — Ed. A San Diego police officer shot and killed a man in Fairmount Park on Tuesday after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tips Sought After Fatal Shooting Victim Dropped at Chula Vista Hospital, $1K Reward Offered
San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the weekend shooting of a San Diego man, a Chula Vista Police Department spokesman said Tuesday. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a gunshot victim being dropped off at...
Man Convicted of Murder for Striking Man With Wrench at Rolando 7-Eleven
A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in the Rolando neighborhood, resulting in the victim’s death five days later, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder. A San Diego jury also found 29-year-old John Cowan Patch guilty of assault with a...
Cyclist hurt in Point Loma hit-and-run crash
A 63-year-old Ocean Beach cyclist got hit by a car last week. He shared the video with 10News as he hopes to hold the driver accountable.
NBC San Diego
Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach
He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
61-year-old man killed after crashing vehicle into a tree Chula Vista
A 61-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Chula Vista, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Man Accused of Stealing Chancho the Mini-Goldendoodle in Court on Grand Theft Charge
A man accused of stealing a Utah family's dog from an RV campground alongside Mission Bay pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of grand theft. The Grillo family was vacationing in San Diego earlier this month when their mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, was taken from Campland By the Bay. At about 4 a.m. Aug. 2, the family discovered that the pup was missing from his crate, which was located outside of their tent, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.
Loved ones of El Cajon teen shooting victim make appeal for information
Loved ones mourn 18-year-old, shot and killed outside an El Cajon apartment complex on Dominguez Way on Friday night
NBC Los Angeles
Police Are Still Searching for the Drivers Responsible for Intentionally Running Teen Over
The LAPD South Traffic Division is still sorting through details after a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend left a 17-year-old dead. The teen was struck by two different cars in the middle of the street. Lauren a friend dropped by to pay her respects. Standing in the cluttered stretch of...
Comments / 0