El Cajon, CA

police1.com

Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Suspects Jailed for Stabbing Man, Throwing Glass at Dog’s Face in San Marcos

Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals. Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach

He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Accused of Stealing Chancho the Mini-Goldendoodle in Court on Grand Theft Charge

A man accused of stealing a Utah family's dog from an RV campground alongside Mission Bay pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of grand theft. The Grillo family was vacationing in San Diego earlier this month when their mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, was taken from Campland By the Bay. At about 4 a.m. Aug. 2, the family discovered that the pup was missing from his crate, which was located outside of their tent, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.
SAN DIEGO, CA

