Difficult schedule awaits fourth-ranked UW-Whitewater's football team in 2022

WHITEWATER -- The UW-Whitewater football team didn't have its first practice until August 11.

Head coach Kevin Bullis and his staff devised practice plans to be in gear when the players arrive.

With the first-month schedule that awaits them, the Warhawks—ranked No. 4 in D3football.com’s preseason poll--were buckling up their chinstraps from the word ‘go’.

Bullis’ team opens the season Sept. 3 at No. 5-ranked St. John’s in Collegeville, Minnesota.

The next Saturday, Sept. 10, the Warhawks open the home season against No. 1-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor, which is the defending NCAA Division III champion. The Cru defeated the Warhawks 24-7 in the NCAA Division III semifinals last season at Perkins Stadium.

The Warhawks then travel to Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia on September 17 to conclude the nonconference season.

The team, by then full of long bus trips and tough opponents, will need a break.

“We do get one in Week 4,” Bullis said. “That’s our bye week.”

The Warhawks then open the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season October 1 when they travel to UW-La Crosse. The Eagles won nine games last season and are ranked No. 12 in the D3football.com preseason poll.

The success and reputation of UW-Whitewater’s football program has made getting nonconference games against other Division III teams in Wisconsin or in neighboring states almost impossible.

The result is the Warhawks’ 2022 schedule.

“That is what it is,” Bullis said last week. “Nonconference games, you want to keep them regional to obviously save money on travel and those types of things.

“But when you come down to it, St. John’s, Mount Union (Ohio) and us couldn’t find games, couldn’t find anyone to play, so we had to play each other.”

Bullis and his staff should have a team that can handle the brutal opening schedule. The Warhawks have qualified for the NCAA Division III playoffs in 14 of the past 16 seasons, including five of six under Bullis.

Nick Pesik comes in from UW-Stout as the new offensive coordinator. Pesik was a wide receivers coach for the Warhawks from 2016-2018 before going to Stout as the Blue Devils’ offensive coordinator.

Pesik has plenty of talent to work with, although the Warhawks did lose their starting quarterback Max Meylor on an offense that averaged just less than 41 points a game last season.

Evan Lewandowski, a 6-foot-4 senior, was neck-and-neck with Meylor for the starting job in preseason last year. Meylor won the job and went on to earn the WIAC Offensive Player of the Year award.

Meylor completed 239 of 338 passes for 3,157 yards and 36 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns.

Bullis is confident Lewandowski will be able to do similar things.

“Max had a fantastic season,” Bullis said. “But we’re really excited about Evan being the leader of the offense.”

The backfield loses Alex Peete (1,446 yards, 25 TDs) but a trio of other experience backs are ready to take over.

Senior Jaylon Edmondson (372 yards, 8.1 ypc) and Preston Strasburg (171 yards, 1 TD) and sophomore Tamir Thomas (368 yards, 9.4 ypc) all will be counted on.

“I feel pretty good about tailback,” Bullis said.

Bullis believes he will have one of the fastest group of receivers have had in years.

Ryan Wisniewski (61 receptions, 1,050 yards, 13 TDs) graduated and earned a spot at the Packers rookie camp.

Top returnees are senior Tyler Holte (49-792, 11 TDs) and Sam Delany (21-272, 3).

“We have the potential to be faster at wide receiver than we’ve been in many years,” Bullis said.

Zach Sherman (12-120, 1) is the projected starter at tight end.

The offensive line is inexperienced, losing All-West Region selections Kyle Gannon and Doug Kosch to graduation. But the Warhawks are known for their lines, and Bullis expects the group to come together under new line coach Tim Shields.

“We have a number of guys who have reps and games under their belt,” Bullis said. “If there is one thing we like to separate ourselves from others is our line play. Whether it’s O-line or D-line.”

The defense should be dominant, despite losing WIAC Defensive Player of the Year MacKenzie Balanganyi in the defensive line.

“We return a lot of our defense, and that was a darn good defense last year,” Bullis said of the group that allowed 12.21 points per game last season. “I’m confident we be better on defense than we were a year ago.”

Senior Kyle Gallagher should take over as leader of the defensive line. Gallagher earned first-team All-WIAC and third-team All-West Region honors.

Juniors Justin Allen and Roy Panthier, and sophomores Matt Burba and Reed Farrington will join Gallagher on that formidable front line.

“(Burba and Farrington) were freshmen last year, and they were physical road-graders,” Bullis said. “I think we have the potential to be one of the most physical D-lines I’ve ever been around.”

Senior dominate the linebacking corps, led by senior Ryan Liszka, who earned a starting spot on the preseason Division III All-America team by The College Football America Yearbook.

“He’ll be our leader,” Bullis said.

Shane McGrail, Keagon Sobol and Daniel Baggett are other seniors who will play alongside Liszka.

The Warhawks secondary is young but experienced.

Junior Egon Hein will be the leader of the secondary, with fellow junior Thomas Wojnowski and sophomores Jake Hendrickson, Parker Breunig, Jaden Hendrickson and Teagan Chrisitiansen also returning.

“Our DBs were a bunch of sophomores and freshmen last year,” Bullis said. “We seem young there, but we’re not. They all played last year.”

Even before practice begins, Bullis and his assistants have a good idea what the teams’ strengths will be and what areas will need work.

A few weeks from now, they’ll know.

“St. John’s, right away, we’ll know,” Bullis said. “We’ll know more after Mary Hardin-Baylor, and we’ll know more after Berry.

“That’s great preparation for the WIAC,” said Bullis, who earned All-West Region Coach of the Year honors last season. “That’s our team goal—to win the WIAC.”

Winning the WIAC gets the team into the NCAA Division III playoffs—even with a loss or two in nonconference play.

“Strength of schedule is a very important thing when it comes to that time of the year,” Bullis said. “Our strength of schedule might be the best in the nation.”

That is hard to argue even days before pads are handed out.

2022 schedule

Sept. 3 at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, Noon

Sept. 17 at Berry, Noon

Oct. 1 at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 at UW-Eau Claire, 1:10 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 14 vs. UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 at UW-Platteville, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 at UW-River Falls, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 at UW-Stout, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 vs. UW-Stevens Point, 1 p.m.