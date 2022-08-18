Read full article on original website
Minnesota Rival High School Hockey Teams Featured in New Film
Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota. This is scheduled to debut in theatres in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and...
Vikings pre-season home opener draws crowds to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Whether it was the Minnesota Twins game or the pre-season home opener for the Vikings, thousands of people packed downtown Minneapolis this evening.He and his family drove from Duluth to catch the first home game of the football season. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers fan Sheyenne Shoemake drove from North Dakota."I haven't been able to see them play in person in 5 years, so seeing them play is like a dream to me," she said.A few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium in Mill District, confused drivers navigated through various road barricades that have been in place since shortly after...
Crookston High School Inducts 2022 Class into Hall of Fame
The Crookston High School welcomed back alumni and their families for the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction on Saturday, August 20. Dave Davidson, Philip McKenzie and the 1988 boys’ basketball team received Hall of Fame plaques, while Bill Hulst’s wife, Kathy, accepted the Legends award on Hulst’s behalf.
Minnesota State High School League optimistic despite state and national officiating challenges
The Minnesota State High School League says football officiating levels will likely return in 2022 to where they were a year before, but more officials are needed. That’s especially true in volleyball and soccer where numbers remain low statewide.
Twins Win, Vikings Gear Up for San Francisco
The Minnesota Twins held off a rally from the Rangers to open the series with a win Friday night. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings will host the 49ers in their second preseason matchup this season. RECAPS:. - The Twins earned a 2-1 win over Texas in game one of the...
