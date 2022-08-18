ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Vikings pre-season home opener draws crowds to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Whether it was the Minnesota Twins game or the pre-season home opener for the Vikings, thousands of people packed downtown Minneapolis this evening.He and his family drove from Duluth to catch the first home game of the football season. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers fan Sheyenne Shoemake drove from North Dakota."I haven't been able to see them play in person in 5 years, so seeing them play is like a dream to me," she said.A few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium in Mill District, confused drivers navigated through various road barricades that have been in place since shortly after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Crookston High School Inducts 2022 Class into Hall of Fame

The Crookston High School welcomed back alumni and their families for the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction on Saturday, August 20. Dave Davidson, Philip McKenzie and the 1988 boys’ basketball team received Hall of Fame plaques, while Bill Hulst’s wife, Kathy, accepted the Legends award on Hulst’s behalf.
CROOKSTON, MN
