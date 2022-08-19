Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
New Boutique Hotel Promises Much More Than a Place to Rest Your Head
Billing itself as the “odd duck dressed a little too loudly for the occasion,” The Darwin Hotel is set to shake up the city’s Old Fourth Ward when it opens later this year.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta
The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Century Communities brings four Atlanta-area developments online
National homebuilder Century Communities Inc. recently opened four new Atlanta-area communities for sales: Riverwood and Summit Pointe in Dallas, Rockwell Meadows in Winder and Chimney Oaks in Homer. Altogether, the communities encompass 243 new homesites around Atlanta and offer a variety of single- and two-story detached homes. Most of the...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Whether you’re looking for live music, a fantastic festival or a brewery to bring your dog to, we’re sharing five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend (Aug. 26-28). Celebrate International Dog Day at Eventide Brewing. Eventide Brewing is throwing a party on International Dog...
secretatlanta.co
5 Amazing Record Stores In Atlanta To Snag New And Classic Vinyls
Yea, it’s true we live in the age of iPhone’s, HomePods, Alexa’s and Sonos’ BUT there is nothing like classic tunes being played over classic devices. Atlanta still has record stores located throughout the city where you can find all kinds of gems and classics. From frank Sinatra to AL Green, Dinah Washington to Kiss there are tons of amazing finds. Newer artist such as Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko have even started creating the record version of their albums, because class never goes out of style. Below are a list of 5 record stores to get your retro fix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship?
A look at membership costs for East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, home of the PGA Tour Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AccessAtlanta
Best places to people-watch at Dragon Con without a pass
For the undercover fans, fans unable to purchase a membership or just fans of standing in awe of the costumes, you can still join the fun by hanging out in the area — you might just see your favorite character walking across downtown. Here are six of the best...
AccessAtlanta
Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival brings music, fashion, and beauty to Atlanta
It’s a culture celebration you don’t want to miss. The Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival is headed to Atlanta next month. The festival is aimed at creating “space for the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, artists, and creators to network, empower our community through business, and have fun.” It’s the fifth year for the festival and it is bringing music, art, community, beauty and fashion to Gateway Center Arena Skylot.
thecitymenus.com
Another Option for Endless Breadsticks Coming to Newnan
Just typing this out is making my mouth water, endless breadsticks are indeed coming to Newnan. Currently the city of Newnan is reviewing plans for a Fazoli’s restaurant at the corner of Torreo Trail and Bullsboro Drive, which is directly across the street from Eastgate Shopping Plaza/Food Depot/Bargain Hunt. Last year about this same time, Fazoli’s opened another location in Georgia up the road in Rome. Fazoli’s also has a location in Columbus near Columbus Park Crossing. The fast casual Italian American restaurant features a wide variety of options including a mix of everything with their Pasta samplers. To see more of their menu click here. We will keep you posted on the groundbreaking and grand opening timeline.
Black bear spotted in Dunwoody
Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears. In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m. “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
myasbn.com
QTS Plans World’s Largest Data Center Campus in Fayetteville
Quality Technology Services or QTS, a leading data center provider, has been confirmed as the company behind a new 250-megawatt (MW) data center project in Fayetteville, Georgia. The purchase of 615 acres about 25 miles south of Atlanta, bought for roughly $154 million, is set to be one of the most significant data center developments in the US. Just northeast of Peachtree City, the site is situated at the northwest corner of Ga. Highway 54 and Veterans Parkway.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: A Survival Guide
With almost 100 chefs at multiple venues across the city over five days, the 11th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival could feel daunting, but we’ve got a handy “survival guide” to help you savor the event. 🕯️Get Intimate: This year’s festival actually kicks off Sept. 13 with the first in a series of Intimate […] The post Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: A Survival Guide appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Monroe Local News
Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville
Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.
tripsavvy.com
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating 5 New International Routes With $69 Flights
Your next tropical vacation is about to get a lot more affordable. Last week, budget carrier Frontier Airlines announced that it is debuting five new international routes this coming November and December, with flights running from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to destinations in Costa Rica, the Bahamas, El Salvador, and Jamaica.
Comments / 0