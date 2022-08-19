ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta

The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Century Communities brings four Atlanta-area developments online

National homebuilder Century Communities Inc. recently opened four new Atlanta-area communities for sales: Riverwood and Summit Pointe in Dallas, Rockwell Meadows in Winder and Chimney Oaks in Homer. Altogether, the communities encompass 243 new homesites around Atlanta and offer a variety of single- and two-story detached homes. Most of the...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Whether you’re looking for live music, a fantastic festival or a brewery to bring your dog to, we’re sharing five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend (Aug. 26-28). Celebrate International Dog Day at Eventide Brewing. Eventide Brewing is throwing a party on International Dog...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

5 Amazing Record Stores In Atlanta To Snag New And Classic Vinyls

Yea, it’s true we live in the age of iPhone’s, HomePods, Alexa’s and Sonos’ BUT there is nothing like classic tunes being played over classic devices. Atlanta still has record stores located throughout the city where you can find all kinds of gems and classics. From frank Sinatra to AL Green, Dinah Washington to Kiss there are tons of amazing finds. Newer artist such as Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko have even started creating the record version of their albums, because class never goes out of style. Below are a list of 5 record stores to get your retro fix.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities

GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair.  The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
GAY, GA
fb101.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best places to people-watch at Dragon Con without a pass

For the undercover fans, fans unable to purchase a membership or just fans of standing in awe of the costumes, you can still join the fun by hanging out in the area — you might just see your favorite character walking across downtown. Here are six of the best...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival brings music, fashion, and beauty to Atlanta

It’s a culture celebration you don’t want to miss. The Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival is headed to Atlanta next month. The festival is aimed at creating “space for the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, artists, and creators to network, empower our community through business, and have fun.” It’s the fifth year for the festival and it is bringing music, art, community, beauty and fashion to Gateway Center Arena Skylot.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Another Option for Endless Breadsticks Coming to Newnan

Just typing this out is making my mouth water, endless breadsticks are indeed coming to Newnan. Currently the city of Newnan is reviewing plans for a Fazoli’s restaurant at the corner of Torreo Trail and Bullsboro Drive, which is directly across the street from Eastgate Shopping Plaza/Food Depot/Bargain Hunt. Last year about this same time, Fazoli’s opened another location in Georgia up the road in Rome. Fazoli’s also has a location in Columbus near Columbus Park Crossing. The fast casual Italian American restaurant features a wide variety of options including a mix of everything with their Pasta samplers. To see more of their menu click here. We will keep you posted on the groundbreaking and grand opening timeline.
NEWNAN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Black bear spotted in Dunwoody

Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears.  In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m.  “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
myasbn.com

QTS Plans World’s Largest Data Center Campus in Fayetteville

Quality Technology Services or QTS, a leading data center provider, has been confirmed as the company behind a new 250-megawatt (MW) data center project in Fayetteville, Georgia. The purchase of 615 acres about 25 miles south of Atlanta, bought for roughly $154 million, is set to be one of the most significant data center developments in the US. Just northeast of Peachtree City, the site is situated at the northwest corner of Ga. Highway 54 and Veterans Parkway.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: A Survival Guide

With almost 100 chefs at multiple venues across the city over five days, the 11th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival could feel daunting, but we’ve got a handy “survival guide” to help you savor the event. 🕯️Get Intimate: This year’s festival actually kicks off Sept. 13 with the first in a series of Intimate […] The post Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: A Survival Guide appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville

Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.
LOGANVILLE, GA
tripsavvy.com

Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating 5 New International Routes With $69 Flights

Your next tropical vacation is about to get a lot more affordable. Last week, budget carrier Frontier Airlines announced that it is debuting five new international routes this coming November and December, with flights running from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to destinations in Costa Rica, the Bahamas, El Salvador, and Jamaica.
ATLANTA, GA

