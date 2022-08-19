Just typing this out is making my mouth water, endless breadsticks are indeed coming to Newnan. Currently the city of Newnan is reviewing plans for a Fazoli’s restaurant at the corner of Torreo Trail and Bullsboro Drive, which is directly across the street from Eastgate Shopping Plaza/Food Depot/Bargain Hunt. Last year about this same time, Fazoli’s opened another location in Georgia up the road in Rome. Fazoli’s also has a location in Columbus near Columbus Park Crossing. The fast casual Italian American restaurant features a wide variety of options including a mix of everything with their Pasta samplers. To see more of their menu click here. We will keep you posted on the groundbreaking and grand opening timeline.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO