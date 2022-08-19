ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Beckley Events to add to your calendar

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2GiW_0hNeqWoh00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun to do in the area, you might want to consider saving the dates for these events coming up in Beckley.

RELATED: Fruits of Labor opens in Beckley

The Appalachian Festival Street Fair

In Downtown Beckley, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., all are welcomed to enjoy live music from local bands featuring New River Jazz Band, Untrained Professionals, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, and Seeking Altitude. Various vendors and Downtown businesses will also be participating, and fun activities will also be available throughout the day.

Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival

Happening from September 5, 2022 to September 11, 2022, these events will start from the Cincinnati Circus at New River Park on Labor Day to the Kids Street Fair and Parade on September 10, 2022. Fun and activities are available for the whole family to enjoy!

Chili Night

Hungry? Come join Downtown Beckley on October 1, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. for Chili Night! Chili booths and other vendors have time to register until September 15, 2022, so don’t forget to reserve your spot.

Princeton Primary School pushes back start date due to mold

For more information on these events and registering booths for an event, please visit http://www.beckley.org , follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook, or contact Jill Moore at either her cell at 304-222-3376, or at the Beckley Events office at 304-256-1776. You can also send her an email at jmoorefield@beckley.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Tamarack Marketplace Chili-Cookoff

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Tamarack Marketplace will be hosting their first ever chili cooking competition as part of their Chili, Brews & Bands Festival. This event will have live music playing all day, entertainment, art demos, food vendors and locally made craft beers. The cook-off is part of the International […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Appalachian Festival returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Appalachian festival returns to Beckley this week for it’s 25th year. The week-long festival showcases all that Beckley has to offer, including restaurant week that celebrates the best food in town. The main event is the street fair, which will take place Saturday night in downtown Beckley, and it will […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Big Draft Brewing to host free back-to-school community cookout

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs is hosting a free back-to-school community cookout on Thursday. Founder Clay Elkins said with the school year quickly approaching, they want to help teachers and staff at White Sulphur Springs Elementary. The community is asked to support teachers by bringing some school […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

The first ever Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival comes to town

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Bluefield Shriner’s Club holds their first ever carnival for Beaver-Graham Week. The Shriner’s Carnival takes place in the parking lot near the City of Bluefield Dog Park and The Railyard restaurant. Crews began setting up the rides and attractions for the community Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022.They plan to open the carnival […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Labor Day#Parade#Cincinnati#Street Fair#Beckley Events#New River Jazz Band#Untrained Professionals#The Cincinnati Circus#Princeton Primary School
WVNS

Beckley’s Honey Festival returns for fourth year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The hives were humming at the fourth annual Honey Festival in Raleigh County on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The Exhibition Coal Mine and The Raleigh County Bee Keepers Association teamed up to put on the event.Leslie Gray Baker the Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley said the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local shop holds back-to-school backpack drive

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One store in Mercer County held a back-to-school backpack drive for local students heading back to class. Blair’s Sweet Treats and More located in the Southview Mall in Bluefield gave out free food along with free school supplies and backpacks. Owner, Deiandra Blair said she wanted to help out children and students in […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County hosts annual kickoff event

OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– One local business is giving back to the schools in Wyoming County. EZ Stop stores held its annual kickoff event for Wyoming East and Westside football teams at their Oceana location.  The event is held the week before the rivalry game between the two schools.  Kids could win prizes from T-shirts all […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New Charleston Capital Sports Center announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Plans to breathe new life into the former Macy’s at the Charleston Town Center Mall were announced Wednesday. The nearly 255,000 square-foot indoor sports complex, which would include an Olympic size swimming pool,  is a joint venture by the city of Charleston and Kanawha County. In addition to the ten-lane 50M […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WVNS

Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley CERT Training to Start

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Fire Department is offering a free emergency and disaster preparedness course to the public. The eight-week is hosted by the Beckley Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Lt. Chris Graham, who is leading the course, explained the course teaches regular people how to respond to first aid emergencies, flooding, and other […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Great Kanawha River Cleanup returns

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Keeping West Virginia ‘Wild and Wonderful’ takes an entire community working together, and for the 32nd year in a row, residents are doing just that. The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup dates are set for Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 8 a.m. to Noon. The cleanup, sponsored by the Make […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The economic impact of Beaver-Graham Week

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The long-awaited Beaver Graham Week is here! And there’s more to it than a football game, there’s also the economic impact on the city. Jim Spencer, Executive Director with the Bluefield Economic Development said the dollars can add up for small businesses. “It’s great when you have folks come home and they […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Beckley VA Medical Center, Active Southern West Virginia, observes Women’s Equality Day

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)–Beckley VA Medical Center and Active Southern West Virginia hosted a walk for Women’s Equality Day on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Little Beaver Lake in Daniels. The groups provided outreach and resource information available in honor of the day. Olivia Honaker, VAMC Whole Health Clinical Director, said VAMC offers various programs to […]
DANIELS, WV
WVNS

Slow down for schools: Raleigh County starts tomorrow

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – School is starting in Raleigh County tomorrow and local police departments are advising drivers to slow down. The well-known yellow lights will be blinking at every school intersection, warning drivers to slow down to 15 miles an hour inside the school zone.  Officers and deputies will be out patrolling schools all […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Back to School costs on the rise, affecting local families

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–With the National Retail Federal reporting that the average family will spend 40 percent more on school supplies than they did in 2019, local shoppers are prepared to spend more. Last year, Americans spent a record $37 billion. Experts predict spending for the 2022-2023 academic year to be the same, but parents […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local author releases final book of series

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In 2014, Shaun Hubbard decided he wanted to try and write a book. A challenge he had never taken on before, but one that turned out to be a huge success.  “The success of the first book surpassed my expectations, getting into it as an armature and it allowed me to do […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

International cross-country travelers make stop in the Mountain State

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is rich in natural beauty and resources, from the coal that gave birth to the American workers’ rights movement to the New River Gorge, carved by the continent’s oldest river. Four friends, Nikolai Derek of Pennsylvania, Guy Moore, Jr., of New Jersey, Mel O’Callaghan of County Kerry, Ireland, and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy