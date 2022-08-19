Sand Ridge Road is a disaster waiting to happen. The road is 12 miles long and connects Highway 49 to Somerset. The middle section of the road, approximately 5 miles long, is mainly dirt and gravel. This section of the road is in poor condition. I have lived here 10 years and have never seen the road in such sad shape — huge potholes for 5 miles. Safe speed to drive this section is about 15 mph. No maintenance has been done in over a year.

SOMERSET, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO