Grass Valley, CA

Mountain Democrat

Bastard Sons perform soulful alt country

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash to the Marisa Funk Theater on Friday, Aug. 26, with support from Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul,” The Bastard...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dead Winter Carpenters bring authentic sound to Placerville

Hailing from North Lake Tahoe, Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters has built a reputation for pouring its heart and soul into each performance. In just a few years, these talented musicians have positioned themselves, wrote Portland Metronome, “at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do.”
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: August 24

Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org. The Olde Coloma Theatre continues its summer season with “The Watered Down Saloon” or “A Trip Out West.” Written by Melynda Tipton and directed by Lauren Baasch, this fun-for-the-whole-family production runs every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Aug. 28. For more information call (530) 626-5282.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

World renowned speaker coming to Placerville

Dr. Maria Nemeth will grace the stage at Mountainside Center for Spiritual Living (at Placerville’s Town Hall, 549 Main St.) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. She has appeared all around the world, even training the brain for success on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Sunday she will present Would it be OK with You if Life Got Easier?
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Eleanor Mary Hansen (Gullickson)

Eleanor was born on May 13, 1931, in Milaca, Minn, to Harold and Evalyn Gullickson. She passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 91. She attended the University of Minnesota, the University of Oregon and earned her master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. She taught history and English for 35 years.
GREENWOOD, CA
Mountain Democrat

Can you solve the Agatha Christie mystery?

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

The Purple Place closes its doors

Much to the chagrin of many across the region, an El Dorado Hills institution shut its doors after all. Owners Mike and Denise Hountalas closed The Purple Place Bar & Grill on Sunday. After eight months of lease negotiations with property owner Amy Anders, Mike and Denise admit they were...
Mountain Democrat

Flume design work OK’d

A $421,253 flume design contract was unanimously approved Aug. 22 by the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors. GHD Engineering, the lowest of three bidders, will conduct geotechnical analysis and design work for 940 feet of the 1,900-foot-long Flume 45. The 940-foot section, called Section 3, is downstream of the 200-foot section that is being replaced this October when the canal is closed down for maintenance. That 200-foot section is where the rock wall has collapsed.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Placerville Arts Association’s outreach funds are stimulating

Members of the Placerville Arts Association, one of the oldest nonprofits in El Dorado County, are not content to keep art to themselves. They take delight in spreading the good news of art around Placerville and surrounding communities. A big part of the mission of the PAA and its member...
Mountain Democrat

Notable veterans receive Quilts of Valor

At the Aug. 3 meeting of Placerville’s American Legion Post 119 Quilts of Valor were awarded to Mike Babcock, Kent Dunn, Larry Johnson and Jim Donahue. The event was organized by Legion member Lauralee Flannery. Quilt makers, one as far away as Texas, were coordinated by Terry Gino. Babcock,...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave

Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out.  "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Candidate lists finalized

With a Board of Supervisors District 5 runoff, open seats on the South Lake Tahoe and Placerville city councils, a multitude of school board and special district contests and 11 measures on the ballot, El Dorado County residents will have a lot to think about beyond the state and national elections this November.
PLACERVILLE, CA

