Bastard Sons perform soulful alt country
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash to the Marisa Funk Theater on Friday, Aug. 26, with support from Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul,” The Bastard...
Dead Winter Carpenters bring authentic sound to Placerville
Hailing from North Lake Tahoe, Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters has built a reputation for pouring its heart and soul into each performance. In just a few years, these talented musicians have positioned themselves, wrote Portland Metronome, “at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do.”
In The Know: August 24
Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org. The Olde Coloma Theatre continues its summer season with “The Watered Down Saloon” or “A Trip Out West.” Written by Melynda Tipton and directed by Lauren Baasch, this fun-for-the-whole-family production runs every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Aug. 28. For more information call (530) 626-5282.
World renowned speaker coming to Placerville
Dr. Maria Nemeth will grace the stage at Mountainside Center for Spiritual Living (at Placerville’s Town Hall, 549 Main St.) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. She has appeared all around the world, even training the brain for success on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Sunday she will present Would it be OK with You if Life Got Easier?
Eleanor Mary Hansen (Gullickson)
Eleanor was born on May 13, 1931, in Milaca, Minn, to Harold and Evalyn Gullickson. She passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 91. She attended the University of Minnesota, the University of Oregon and earned her master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. She taught history and English for 35 years.
Can you solve the Agatha Christie mystery?
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.
The Purple Place closes its doors
Much to the chagrin of many across the region, an El Dorado Hills institution shut its doors after all. Owners Mike and Denise Hountalas closed The Purple Place Bar & Grill on Sunday. After eight months of lease negotiations with property owner Amy Anders, Mike and Denise admit they were...
Flume design work OK’d
A $421,253 flume design contract was unanimously approved Aug. 22 by the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors. GHD Engineering, the lowest of three bidders, will conduct geotechnical analysis and design work for 940 feet of the 1,900-foot-long Flume 45. The 940-foot section, called Section 3, is downstream of the 200-foot section that is being replaced this October when the canal is closed down for maintenance. That 200-foot section is where the rock wall has collapsed.
Placerville Arts Association’s outreach funds are stimulating
Members of the Placerville Arts Association, one of the oldest nonprofits in El Dorado County, are not content to keep art to themselves. They take delight in spreading the good news of art around Placerville and surrounding communities. A big part of the mission of the PAA and its member...
Notable veterans receive Quilts of Valor
At the Aug. 3 meeting of Placerville’s American Legion Post 119 Quilts of Valor were awarded to Mike Babcock, Kent Dunn, Larry Johnson and Jim Donahue. The event was organized by Legion member Lauralee Flannery. Quilt makers, one as far away as Texas, were coordinated by Terry Gino. Babcock,...
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave
Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out. "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
List: These Communities Will Receive Recovery Grants for 2018 California Wildfires
Los Angeles County will receive more than $3.78 million in federal grants to help communities rebuilding from devastating wildfires in 2018. An additional $47,000 will go to the city of Malibu. The Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds announced Friday are for foundational infrastructure projects that must be completed as...
Hundreds of millions of fire recovery funding awarded to Paradise, Chico and Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A major boost for Camp Fire rebuilding and recovery is here in Butte County. State and local leaders announced hundreds of millions in new funding through the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Paradise was awarded nearly $200 Million, Butte County was awarded more than...
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
Candidate lists finalized
With a Board of Supervisors District 5 runoff, open seats on the South Lake Tahoe and Placerville city councils, a multitude of school board and special district contests and 11 measures on the ballot, El Dorado County residents will have a lot to think about beyond the state and national elections this November.
The Balancing Act: Planning a dump in the middle of the Missouri Flat corridor
In May this year Roseville, a city of 141,000 people, recorded its first murder of 2022. From 2005 to 2019 Roseville had one murder or less in nine of those last 14 years and in four of those years the city had no murders. It is a safe city. But...
