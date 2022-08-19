Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Waco man arrested and charged with DUI, possession of meth in Falls County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested by Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Deputies were called at 4:25 a.m. Aug. 24 of a report of a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes on State Highway 6 where thy attempted to stop the vehicle on St. Paul’s Church Road.
KWTX
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Office of Inspector General on Wednesday announced the arrest of Mederis Shaw, 33, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Officer. Shaw was booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.
KWTX
Amber Alert issued for abducted Austin toddler discontinued
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday afternoon discontinued the Amber Alert issued by the Austin Police Police Department earlier in the day for abducted toddler, Sailor Tucker, 1. At time the girl was reported missing, authorities named Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in...
KWTX
Prosecutors proceed with felony charges against former Mart student charged with making terroristic threats
MART, Texas (KWTX) - The misdemeanor terroristic threat trial of a former Mart student charged with making retaliatory threats against the school was canceled Monday after prosecutors dismissed the case but said they would proceed on felony charges instead. Jerry Donald Shepherd, 20, who was arrested on third-degree felony terroristic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
KWTX
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery collision involving two 18-wheelers on I-35N in Lorena claimed the lives of two people, including Anthony Dwaine Bolin, 23, of Waco, Lorena Police said. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire involving two vehicles at around 3:45 a.m. Monday on I-35 between exit 324 and...
KWTX
Authorities investigating deadly crash on I-35 in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery wreck left at least one person dead on I-35N in Lorena. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire involving two vehicles at around 4 a.m. Monday morning on I-35 between exit 324 and 325. Police and firefighters found a vehicle on fire at the scene...
KWTX
Lott City Council votes to disband police department
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Waco Battle of the Badges ready to boost blood supply with friendly first responder competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s ninth annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is asking the community to donate blood and to support the competition between Waco first responders. “It is a community-wide event that helps us raise awareness for the need for blood, and, at the same time,...
KWTX
Chaparral Road in Killeen poses traffic issues for the newly-opened Chaparral High School
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sixteen years after its original proposal, Chaparral Road in Killeen has gone untouched. The expansion project, now in limbo, is causing some issues for Killeen ISD’s newest high school. KISD is making the necessary changes on their end to minimize the traffic buildup but with...
KWTX
Waco Planning Commission passes honorary street naming of ‘Lester Gibson Way’ for a portion of Washington Ave.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Planning Commission voted to pass the honorary street naming to remember Lester Gibson, a man who dedicated decades of work to the city and county. Retired McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson passed away on June 17. City leaders began searching for a way to honor...
KWTX
Waco animal shelter to make nearly $900,000 in improvements
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco’s animal shelter will soon see nearly $900,000 in improvements after receiving approval from city leaders last week. The Humane Society of Central Texas will be seeing some major changes over the next year including a brand new climate control system. “The original units that we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
KWTX
VOTE: Week 1 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 1 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
KWTX
‘I feel like I just won the lottery:’ Belton resident explains unique hobby
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Belton resident spends his mornings and lunch breaks trying to find treasures hidden along Central Texas shorelines and public parks. David Doughty finds rings, antique coins and jewelry by using his metal detector. “I like to just mind my own business and kind of get...
KWTX
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
KWTX
Amid shortage, Copperas Cove ISD staff begin teacher training on district’s dime
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Amid the nationwide teaching shortage, a Central Texas school district is getting creative. To help fill its own gap, the Copperas Cove Independent School District is putting qualified staff on the fast-track to becoming certified teachers. “The response has been overwhelming, we have so many...
KWTX
Waco firefighters refresh swift water rescue skills as region receives heavy rain
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Some areas across Central Texas, especially low-lying areas, are seeing water on the roads and it’s creating hazards. Officials warn you could be caught off guard by flooding or water quickly moving across our roads. “People underestimate the power of water, especially when it’s moving, what...
KWTX
A dozen more inches of rain needed to end Central Texas drought
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Despite significant rain Monday across Central Texas, Bell County Commissioners voted to extend its burn ban as officials say another at least 12 inches of rain are needed to end the drought. “Its good to have the rain for sure, it gives us a little...
Comments / 0