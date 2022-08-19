ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Alert issued for abducted Austin toddler discontinued

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday afternoon discontinued the Amber Alert issued by the Austin Police Police Department earlier in the day for abducted toddler, Sailor Tucker, 1. At time the girl was reported missing, authorities named Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in...
AUSTIN, TX
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery collision involving two 18-wheelers on I-35N in Lorena claimed the lives of two people, including Anthony Dwaine Bolin, 23, of Waco, Lorena Police said. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire involving two vehicles at around 3:45 a.m. Monday on I-35 between exit 324 and...
LORENA, TX
Authorities investigating deadly crash on I-35 in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery wreck left at least one person dead on I-35N in Lorena. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire involving two vehicles at around 4 a.m. Monday morning on I-35 between exit 324 and 325. Police and firefighters found a vehicle on fire at the scene...
LORENA, TX
Lott City Council votes to disband police department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
LOTT, TX
Waco animal shelter to make nearly $900,000 in improvements

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco’s animal shelter will soon see nearly $900,000 in improvements after receiving approval from city leaders last week. The Humane Society of Central Texas will be seeing some major changes over the next year including a brand new climate control system. “The original units that we...
WACO, TX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
WACO, TX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
WACO, TX

